Fashion Designer Vince Camuto’s c1927 Greenwich Estate to Auction No Reserve Online via Concierge Auctions and Compass

I think this house is extraordinary. You are not going to find another house like this that has the same quality of craftsmanship.” — Louise Camuto, Seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chateau Ridge, located at 32 Chateau Ridge Road in Greenwich, Connecticut, will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Shelly Tretter Lynch and Kimberly Johnson of Compass. Built in 1927 and lovingly restored and furnished by its former owner, fashion designer Vince Camuto, the property was previously offered for $26.5 million and will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held August 12-15 via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“When you drive up into Chateau Ridge, you’re in the woods. The house is very secluded in a sense because it’s 23 acres of both our land and Boy Scout land that no one can build on all around. However, Greenwich is very close; just 15 minutes away,” Louise Camuto, seller, said. “The lifestyle of this home is for a family. I’ve been here for a long time, and we have loved living here. It’s a year-round house that you enjoy both in the summer and in the winter. It’s a house that is cozy and makes you feel welcome and warm when you come home. It’s a perfect place to raise a family.”

Through a private gate and up an apple-tree lined drive, Chateau Ridge features spectacular parterre gardens reminiscent of the French Renaissance, boxtree mazes, mature plantings, and lush foliage outside; while inside, antique finishes and details abound, creating a luxurious living museum with contemporary spaces for entertaining and wellness around the modern life. Grand entertaining includes a resort-style pool complex with a private grotto to a stunning great room with custom night sky ceiling that soars 40 feet overhead, Har-Tru clay courts with a two-story courtside tennis house, and more.

“I think this house is extraordinary. You are not going to find another house like this that has the same quality of craftsmanship. It is just beautifully made. This is my most favorite part about living here. It just feels so solid and so well built. It will stand for another 100 years,” Camuto added.

Additional features include curated antique furnishings, sumptuous art, and handcrafted fixtures. Exquisite wood carvings and limestone fireplaces from a French monastery throughout ground the home in original detail. Frescoed walls in the formal dining room create atmosphere and entertainment for dinner guests. The master suite is an opulent retreat, with an oval sitting room that leads to a dressing room “hall of mirrors” and a private study by the 17th-century master woodcarver, Grinling Gibbons. Intricate leaded-glass French doors lead to the gorgeous courtyard with formal gardens that rival the very European gardens that were their inspiration.

“I’m excited to be partnering with Concierge Auctions, the leader in the auction space for luxury properties. Their process offers our seller complete control over the timing of sale, in addition to our combined reach and access to Concierge’s global database of high-net-worth clientele. And, for buyers, the coveted opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind estate in one of the most prestigious areas in the world,” stated Tretter Lynch.

At the southern end of Connecticut’s Gold Coast, Chateau Ridge estate sits in an idyllic location in the Round Hill enclave of Greenwich. Nature surrounds, yet shopping, galleries, and dining are only minutes away in downtown Greenwich. Fairchild Wildflower Audubon Sanctuary is a mile from the chateau’s front door, with over 8 miles of hiking trails across the 135-acre nature preserve. With eight clubs within a 10-mile radius, Greenwich is a golfer’s paradise. The historic town feels a world away from New York City, yet a quick daily commute. Greenwich Station is only 15 minutes away, where the Metro-North train is in Manhattan’s Grand Central Station in an hour. Or, via Merritt Parkway, just over the state border from New York’s Westchester County, making everyday errands pleasant, convenient, and picturesque.

The property is available for in-person and private virtual showings by appointment. For property details, our exclusive film, virtual 3D walkthrough, diligence documents, and more, please visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agent. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.

About Compass

Compass is a leading national real estate technology company, providing tools and services to help real estate agents grow their businesses and better serve their clients. As one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, real estate agents utilize the end-to-end Compass platform to improve their productivity and help them manage their business more effectively. Compass currently powers over 15,000 real estate agents across 100+ U.S. cities, who were responsible for over $91 billion in real estate transactions in 2019. For more information on how Compass powers one of the largest groups of business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.