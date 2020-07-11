Hoyer Statement on Trump's Commutation of Roger Stone's Sentence

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight on President Trump commuting Roger Stone's prison sentence:
“President Trump has made it clear over and over again that he has no respect for the rule of law. His commutation of Roger Stone’s sentence is yet another instance of putting himself and his corrupt cronies above the law. It is abhorrent that the President of the United States would have such little regard for our nation’s justice system. He is a danger to our democracy and the values of justice upon which our nation was built. Trump is drowning justice in his swamp."
