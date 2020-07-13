SIMONE OPPENHEIMER LAUNCHES NBZ PARTNER
Former Ogilvy head of new business starts consultancy venture in the wake of COVID-19NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NBZ Partner, a new business and marketing consultancy, formally launched this month to support agencies’ growth “from pipeline to pitch.”
NBZ founder Simone Oppenheimer has, across her 15-year career, led new business for a range of independent and large holding company agencies such as Ogilvy, FutureBrand, Campfire and VMLYR. Oppenheimer created NBZ in the wake of the ongoing global health crisis, responding to the need across large and small agencies alike for modern and strategic winning solutions that drive growth.
“When COVID-19 became a reality, I realized fundamental changes were underfoot and my expertise would be essential to an industry going through a reboot,” said Oppenheimer. “NBZ was created with agencies in mind, designed to help them embrace this change and give them a competitive advantage to navigate current new realities and complexities.”
Operating behind-the-scenes since April, Oppenheimer has quietly guided leading agencies through a fluid, incredibly complex and challenging marketing environment. NBZ Partner started working closely with top creative and forward thinking agencies such as Joan and Grow. Working together, Oppenheimer has helped agency teams navigate prospecting, pitching and winning in the new normal.
“Simone’s deep industry knowledge, strategic acumen and action-oriented approach brings invaluable support to any business,” said Lisa Clunie, Joan CEO. “We love her energy, enthusiasm and the passion she brings to our business every day.”
“What I find so interesting and energizing is the fact that the organization’s current pipeline is made up of independent and top creative agencies,” Simone said. “I’ve quickly realized that the current reality offers small and midsize agencies across the country a huge opportunity to gain ground.”
By offering scalable c-level new business and marketing services, NBZ provides senior strategic guidance, tailored plans and hands-on leadership throughout the new business process for agencies of all sizes.
About NBZ Partner
Established in 2020, NBZ Partner was formed by experienced new business executive Simone Oppenheimer to help organizations respond to a constantly shifting marketing landscape. Offering new business and marketing consulting, NBZ helps clients distinguish themselves with competitive and innovative solutions from “pipeline to pitch.”
Simone Oppenheimer
NBZ Partner
