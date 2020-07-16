We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Adds New Office in Coral Gables, Florida Owned by Maurice Ciola
I’m excited to expand my insurance offering even further by becoming a franchise partner with We Insure”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance company commanding national attention for its customer-centric and franchisee-friendly business model, added a new agency in Coral Gables, Florida. Agency Owner Maurice Ciola opened the new office in May.
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 150 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of just 80 businesses to qualify for its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans list and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction and performance rankings.
Agency owner Maurice Ciola has more than 25 years of experience in Life and Health insurance for individuals and businesses serving customers in the Coral Gables area. In 2015, he opened his own property and casualty division to be a one-stop shop.
“I’m excited to expand my insurance offering even further by becoming a franchise partner with We Insure,” says Maurice Ciola, owner of We Insure Ciola & Associates.
“We Insure is an attractive model for independent insurance agents because we provide full support in operations, technology and marketing,” adds Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer. “In doing so, our agency owners can focus on providing the right policies at the best rates for their customers, as well as growing their businesses.”
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchisees in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 100 retail locations and over $185 million in annual sales. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
