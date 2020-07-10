DED Opens HOME CHDO Application Cycle

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development is now accepting applications under the Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO) cycle of the 2020 HOME Investment Partnerships Fund (HOME).

Eligible to community-based nonprofits, HOME CHDO funds support activities ranging from housing purchase, rehabilitation and resale (PRR) to homebuyer assistance and organizational operating assistance. Full details on eligibility, as well as application guidelines, can be found at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/home/#guidelines. The link to both CHDO applications is available within the 2020 HOME CHDO Application Guidelines.

A federal program led by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and administered by DED on behalf of the State of Nebraska, the HOME program provides resources to help communities create quality, safe and affordable housing to benefit low-and moderate-income persons.

“The HOME program has helped Nebraska communities finance over 800 rental and homebuyer units since 2014 alone,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “We look forward to receiving this year’s CHDO applications, and thank each applicant for supporting the cause of growing our state’s inventory of quality and affordable housing.”

New this year, applications for all HOME cycles, including CHDO, must be submitted electronically via AmpliFund. The application guidelines referred to above provide the necessary information to assist applicants who are new to the AmpliFund system.

DED will also host a free application workshop via WebEx on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. CDT. To register, click here or visit the DED Events webpage.

CHDO applications are due Wednesday, September 30, 2020, by 6:00 p.m. CDT.

For questions or more information, contact Mechele Grimes, Housing Specialist, at mechele.grimes@nebraska.gov or 402-309-4536.