Alternative Artist Lailien Releases Magical New Album, TA-DA!
TA-DA! Available Now on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lailien releases his newest project, an alternative album titled, TA-DA!. This album follows the release of his latest music videos, “Agent Amsterdam” and “Valentine.”
“Ta-Da,” often a word used for magic spells or a moment to recognize attention/revelation, perfectly describes the playful and transformative vibe and theme of the 11-track album. Highlights on the album include: “Mr. Gorgeous,” “Michael Jordan Peterson,” “Money,” and “Fly With You.”
TA-DA! tells a revolutionary origin story of Lucifer and our fallen world. He is progressively shown to be manipulating society behind the curtains. The album takes listeners through his journey of great complexity, as he wrestles with existence and ontology, the study of being. As listeners hear Lucifer’s journey, some may begin a journey of their own through the connection of the spiritual world and their own consciousness.
“With all due respect to the artist, the album is in many ways the antithesis to Kanye West’s Jesus Is King insofar as it presents a much more nuanced and finely attuned story of creation devoid of pre-given doctrine that fails to adequately address the actuality and complexity of our particular contemporary historical moment,” says Lailien.
The cinematic lyric video for “Money” is currently available on YouTube.
TA-DA! is available now on SoundCloud and all other major platforms. Follow Lailien on Instagram or visit his website for more information on the upcoming successes.
About Lailien
Lailien is an independent, alternative artist based out of Toronto, Canada. His musical career officially started in 2019, when he released his debut double album, ENSOULAR, which has received several rave reviews. He has been featured on BBC Radio 6, Sirius XM, The Line of The Best Fit, Skope Magazine, MusicExistence, PopDust, NeuFutur Magazine, ElectroWow, Canadian Beats, and many other publications and radio stations. Along with his debut album, Lailien has also released a few music videos, and 2 singles from his newest project, TA-DA!. He currently has 100,000 plays on YouTube and Spotify with 50,000+ monthly listeners.
Team AMW
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here