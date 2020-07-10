Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,859 in the last 365 days.

Engage with Congress on Policing Reform

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER  

Over the past several weeks, we’ve seen Americans march, protest, and speak out about the crisis of systemic racism and police brutality. House Democrats are listening, and we responded by passing the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act This legislation will hold police accountable, change the culture of law enforcement, and build trust between law enforcement and our communities. Now it’s up to the Senate to take up and pass this critically important bill.

I encourage you to visit https://JusticeInPolicing.us now to learn more about the bill. You will also have the option to share your thoughts on the bill, and you may choose to become a citizen cosponsor. Sign up as a cosponsor by July 23 and your name will be included in the Congressional Record as a citizen cosponsor.   As we work to put pressure on the Senate and the Administration to take action, your voice in this effort is critical.   Sincerely yours,

Steny H. Hoyer

P.S. Please invite your friends and family to sign up for this newsletter to learn more about how House Democrats are working For the People. You can also get the latest updates and join the conversation on my FacebookTwitter, and Instagram accounts.

You just read:

Engage with Congress on Policing Reform

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.