Engage with Congress on Policing Reform

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

Over the past several weeks, we’ve seen Americans march, protest, and speak out about the crisis of systemic racism and police brutality. House Democrats are listening, and we responded by passing the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act This legislation will hold police accountable, change the culture of law enforcement, and build trust between law enforcement and our communities. Now it’s up to the Senate to take up and pass this critically important bill.

I encourage you to visit https://JusticeInPolicing.us now to learn more about the bill. You will also have the option to share your thoughts on the bill, and you may choose to become a citizen cosponsor. Sign up as a cosponsor by July 23 and your name will be included in the Congressional Record as a citizen cosponsor. As we work to put pressure on the Senate and the Administration to take action, your voice in this effort is critical. Sincerely yours,

Steny H. Hoyer

P.S. Please invite your friends and family to sign up for this newsletter to learn more about how House Democrats are working For the People. You can also get the latest updates and join the conversation on my Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.