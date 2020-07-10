Travel Advisory: Weight Restriction Set for Section of Limerock Road in Smithfield and Lincoln

A new truck restriction goes into effect this month for a section of Limerock Road between Douglas Pike (Route 7) in Smithfield and Jenckes Hill Road (Route 123) in Lincoln. It limits commercial truck traffic on this road in accordance with a new state law.

Specifically, trucks with a gross vehicle weight of 26,001 pounds or more, a truck pulling a trailer with a gross vehicle rating of more than 10,000 pounds, or a "combination weight" rating of 35,001 pounds or more (typically a tractor-trailer or vehicle pulling a large trailer) are prohibited. Also prohibited are any trucks transporting hazardous materials and vehicles carrying more than 16 people.

The law does not restrict fire trucks or ambulances, public works department or Rhode Island Department of Transportation trucks, police vehicles, school buses, farm vehicles, or trucks delivering good or services within the towns.

Local police also will post electronic message boards along the road to inform motorists of the new law.