We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Office in Stuart, Florida
The power of choice is undeniably one of our biggest competitive advantages over every other insurance company.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance company commanding national attention for its customer-centric and franchisee-friendly business model, opened a new agency in Stuart, Florida. Agency Owner Andy Combs officially opened for business in June.
— Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with top carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of just 80 businesses to qualify for its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans list and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction and performance rankings.
We Insure’s newest agency owner joins the organization with more than 20 years of experience in executive leadership in automotive finance and mortgage servicing companies and has prior franchise ownership experience. Andy Combs, agency owner of Treasure Coast Insurance Experts, will focus his agency’s efforts on ensuring that consumers receive the insurance products they want at competitive pricing. “Customer service is the foundation of the agency,” Combs says, “and utilizing We Insure’s network will allow customers to shop carriers without going through the process multiple times.”
“Our relationships with top-rated insurance companies give our customers the power to choose and the confidence of knowing they’re properly insured at premiums that work for them,” says Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer. “The power of choice is undeniably one of our biggest competitive advantages over every other insurance company.”
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance franchise that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The company offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 100 retail locations and over $185 million in annual sales. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
