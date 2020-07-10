Remote proceedings by electronic means a useful tool

Since mid-March 2020, the Supreme Court has enacted eight administrative orders aimed at providing guidelines for court operations during the coronavirus pandemic. Most of these orders have language authorizing or recommending the use of reliable electronic means for court proceedings.

Conducting proceedings using reliable electronic means is endorsed in Order 27 on evictions, Order 29 on guardianships, Order 30 on permanency hearings and Order 31 on traffic hearings. Order 28 on interim order proceedings specifically allows emergency and merits hearings to be conducted, and evidence to be presented, using reliable electronic means.

These orders all reference Administrative Rule 52, which is the rule governing “the use of contemporaneous audio or audiovisual transmission by reliable electronic means in North Dakota's district and municipal courts.”

Rule 52 generally allows a court to conduct proceedings by reliable electronic means on its own motion or a party's motion. Electronic means hearings may be requested at any time, not just during a judicial emergency. Parties seeking to hold an electronic means proceeding must provide notice to the other parties and obtain approval from the court.

Under Rule 52, the court in a civil action is allowed to conduct a hearing, conference, or other proceeding, or take testimony, by reliable electronic means. In criminal matters, the use of electronic means is more limited.

For example, a defendant in a criminal case may not plead guilty nor be sentenced by reliable electronic means unless the parties consent. When an electronic means proceeding is held, the defendant’s attorney must be present at the site where the defendant is located unless the attorney's participation from another location is approved by the court with the defendant’s consent.

Perhaps the biggest barrier under Rule 52 to the wider use of electronic means in criminal proceedings is the requirement that a witness may not testify by reliable electronic means unless the defendant knowingly and voluntarily waives the right to have the witness testify in person.

This restriction is consistent with United States Supreme Court precedent. In Maryland v. Craig, 497 U.S. 836 (1990), the Court held that the use of alternatives to in-person witness testimony (such as testimony by reliable electronic means) may be allowed “only where . . . necessary to further an important public policy and only where the reliability of the testimony is otherwise assured.” Courts nationwide have generally not allowed remote testimony over a defendant’s objection in a criminal case except when vulnerable child witnesses are involved.

Rule 52 also includes detailed guidelines for holding proceedings by reliable electronic means in mental health matters and revocation of probation proceedings for out-of-state offenders.

The rule traces its roots to the early 2000s when the Supreme Court authorized interactive television pilot projects in the East Central, South Central and Southeast Judicial Districts and developed orders setting out the procedures to be followed under these projects. Rule 52 was originally conceived of as a uniform rule for the use of interactive television in the courtroom and brought together the most successful features of the pilot project orders. It was first adopted in 2005.

In 2015, Rule 52 was amended to apply to all proceedings conducted using contemporaneous audio or audiovisual transmission. The amendment was specifically intended to bring proceedings conducted by telephone under the rule, but the expansive language was included so that other reliable electronic means could be used. During the pandemic, court proceedings have been conducted using computer based conferencing applications in addition to interactive television and the telephone.