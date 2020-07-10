Justices to Take Part in Criminal Database Reform Panel

Two justices will participate in a criminal justice reform panel Monday, July 13 at noon.

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor and Justice Michael P. Donnelly will be featured on a panel Monday, July 13 at a virtual public forum at noon to discuss creating a state sentencing database to advance criminal justice reform.

The Ohio Metropolitan Bar Association Consortium is hosting the session via Zoom technology to address institutional racism and mass incarceration in the state. The 90-minute session also will be available for viewing on Facebook Live at the links below.

Additional participants include:

Eighth District Court of Appeals Judge Raymond C. Headen

Sixth District Court of Appeals Judge Gene Zmuda

Ohio Criminal Sentencing Commission Director Sara Andrews.

To register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GV06nZGvSY2FgF7tDcsgog

To register for CLE credit: clemetrobar.org/cmba_prod/cmba/iCore/Events/Event_Display.aspx?EventKey=S20CRISIS