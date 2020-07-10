An Apprentice License Is a Good Option for This Fall’s Hunting Seasons

CONTACT: Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212 Josh Mackay: (603) 271-0459 July 10, 2020

Concord, NH – If you are ready to try hunting this fall in New Hampshire, consider an apprentice license. The apprentice license allows people to go hunting, under the guidance of an experienced hunter, without having to take the Hunter Education course.

“If you have a friend or relative who is a hunter, getting your apprentice license might be a good way to get you into the field this fall,” said Josh Mackay, Hunter Education Coordinator for New Hampshire Fish and Game. “We have quite a few field days scheduled and will be running them right up to November, but people may still have trouble completing the online course and the required field day in time for this year’s fall hunting seasons.”

Beginning in August, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will conduct Hunter Education field days at the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness, NH, and at select locations throughout the state. Though they are filling quickly, there are still opportunities to sign up for a field day if you who have completed your Hunter Education online course and intend to purchase a hunting license this year. Field days will be offered up to seven times weekly to accommodate smaller class sizes in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency and will run from August through October to prepare new hunters for the 2020 fall seasons. Once individuals have passed the online course they should sign up for their field day. Dates and spaces are limited so register as soon as possible to reserve your spot. Additional dates will be added. Additional venues may be added depending on staffing capacity.

A hunting license is required in New Hampshire for anyone 16 or older. Field days are currently available only for New Hampshire residents age 15 and older; 12-to 14-year-olds will not be able to join a field day this year. Field day participants must first register for and complete the online Hunter Education course by visiting: https://www.huntercourse.com/usa/newhampshire. Please Note: All traditional in-person Hunter Education classes have been cancelled for 2020 and all class requirements must be met online. Once students pass the online exam, they will receive a voucher with a link to register for their field day. The cost of the online exam is $29.99, which is paid only upon passing. Masks and other personal protective equipment and supplies will be provided as needed, and class sizes will be limited to ensure the safety of participants.

To learn more about the apprentice hunting license, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/apprentice.html. For more information on Hunter Education in New Hampshire, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/hunter-ed.html or call (603) 271-3214. Hunter Education in New Hampshire is funded with Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration by an excise tax on firearms, ammunition and archery equipment. Learn more at www.huntnh.com/funding/wsfr.html.