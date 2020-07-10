Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Other Tales Escape Rooms Is Open For Business in Northern New Jersey

The Other Tales Escape Rooms, an escape room company in Hawthorne, NJ, re-opens after Covid-19 lockdown.

HAWTHORNE, NJ, USA, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After almost 4 months of lockdown due to COVID-19, the escape rooms in NJ are allowed to open at a limited capacity. The Other Tales Escape Rooms in Hawthorne, NJ are opening their doors on Saturday, July 11th. The booking system is up and running; if you are ready to have some great fun, book ahead on their website.

To ensure the safety of the players and staff, The Other Tales is implementing additional safety procedures: private games only, contactless check-in, rigorous cleaning and disinfecting after each game, masks required at all times.

The Other Tales currently offers two games at the location in Hawthorne: The Amazing Adventure Society - a game about adventuring in the early 19th century, and The Anomaly - a science fiction game about a parallel world. All games are family friendly and are perfect for a family outing.

In escape rooms when the players enter the game space they are presented with a goal they need to reach within one hour. As the players progress through the game they discover a unique story, solve puzzles and more importantly escape the mundane real world together with their friends and family. Real life escape games are all about cooperation and having fun.

The Other Tales - Escape Rooms
245 Diamond Bridge Ave, Hawthorne, NJ 07506
https://www.theothertales.com/

Alona Umansky
The Other Tales - Escape Rooms
+1 (973)963-4142
