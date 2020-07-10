The Other Tales Escape Rooms Is Open For Business in Northern New Jersey
The Other Tales Escape Rooms, an escape room company in Hawthorne, NJ, re-opens after Covid-19 lockdown.HAWTHORNE, NJ, USA, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After almost 4 months of lockdown due to COVID-19, the escape rooms in NJ are allowed to open at a limited capacity. The Other Tales Escape Rooms in Hawthorne, NJ are opening their doors on Saturday, July 11th. The booking system is up and running; if you are ready to have some great fun, book ahead on their website.
To ensure the safety of the players and staff, The Other Tales is implementing additional safety procedures: private games only, contactless check-in, rigorous cleaning and disinfecting after each game, masks required at all times.
The Other Tales currently offers two games at the location in Hawthorne: The Amazing Adventure Society - a game about adventuring in the early 19th century, and The Anomaly - a science fiction game about a parallel world. All games are family friendly and are perfect for a family outing.
In escape rooms when the players enter the game space they are presented with a goal they need to reach within one hour. As the players progress through the game they discover a unique story, solve puzzles and more importantly escape the mundane real world together with their friends and family. Real life escape games are all about cooperation and having fun.
