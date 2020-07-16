MIDHEAVEN Revolutionizes Activism via Artists, Venerates Hiroshima 75th
MIDHEAVEN creates impactful, web-native global movements, including its broadcast of Hiroshima 75th Memorial, a live, virtual tribute on August 6.
For everyone in the world, our agendas join knowing that our challenges are linked, and none of us are free until all of us are free.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, MIDHEAVEN – in partnership with Hiroshima City, Heart of Peace Hiroshima, Hopitow (Hopi Nation), and others – announces its worldwide beta launch with Hiroshima 75th Memorial “Peace+Art+Music” Global Broadcast on August 6 8a-6p providing 10+ hours of livestream programming from international artists and scholars, including Melly Fumero, Jay Kid, and many more. MIDHEAVEN is the exclusive global broadcaster + content producer for the American territories included in the 75th memorial of the atomic bombing on Hiroshima, Japan. It will provide an opportunity for Japanese, Black/Brown/Indigenous Peoples and allies worldwide to share an understanding and agenda as radical change agents for peace.
— Rebecca Irby
The livestream broadcast at midheaven.network (mirroring on all social platforms) will consist of live performances and discussions exploring revolutionary love, radical freedom, and listening. This global, virtual tribute is also announcing open call for performers, creatives, and storytellers in all media. Those interested can visit the event artists’ page - https://www.midheaven.network/h75m-artists - and learn how they may participate in any of the five chapters: History of Anti-Peace, Reality of War, Imagination of Peace, War Economy, and The Peace Economy. This is a unique opportunity for artists to explore the intersectionality of racism, violence, and war through visual, performance (music, dance, spoken word, etc.), and applied arts.
Broadcast headquarters and the national network center-point is Universe City, an aquaponic farm and co-working space in East New York (Brooklyn), working In collaboration with MiddleFi, a video-focused platform providing AI-driven services to artists and institutions. Future MIDHEAVEN broadcasts will be produced on location worldwide, hosted/archived on the MiddleFi content platform and re-streamed concurrently on all major platforms (YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, etc.) with curated and high-profile advertising options available at launch.
MIDHEAVEN, a brave, generative space of healing and for the building – not rebuilding – of a fully inclusive society, is co-founded by George Del Barrio (Creative Director x Executive Producer) and Rebecca Irby (CEO). Imanuel Robert Smith III serves as Technical Director + Production Manager. The team leads, and feeds, this movement with possibility-driven, courageous, informative, and inspirational live arts programming drawn from their combined rosters of music, dance, opera, theater, spoken word, performance art, human development, and cinema/film/VR practitioners.
“For everyone in the world, our agendas join knowing that our challenges are linked and none of us are free until all of us are free,” said CEO Rebecca Irby, when asked about the significance and necessity of MIDHEAVEN and the event on August 6. “A small group of people has been waging war against peace, with prehistoric concepts of famine, war, and tribalism. We need to come together as a mass group to truly understand and grow together in the battles to fight for nuclear abolition, to address climate change, and to end systemic racism.”
Hiroshima 75th Memorial “Peace+Art+Music” Global Broadcast will happen on August 6 2020 from 8a-6p at midheaven.network. Artists replying to the open call may submit their work in any medium here: https://www.midheaven.network/h75m-artists
Contact george@vanderbiltrepublic.com for creative and production inquiries, and rebecca@peacinstitute.org to discuss brands, clients, and partnerships.
Press and media inquiries are to kate@vanderbiltrepublic.com.
Kate Harvie
MIDHEAVEN
+1 646-489-8526
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter