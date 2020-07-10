Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,853 in the last 365 days.

Kristalina Georgieva and David Pilling on Africa's Outlook

Kristalina Georgieva and David Pilling on Africa's Outlook

July 10, 2020

The gains Africa has made on growth and poverty reduction are now being dramatically interrupted. (iStock by Getty Images/ Adeyinka Yusuf)

The IMF's latest Economic Outlook for sub-Saharan Africa is considerably worse than its April outlook and is subject to massive uncertainty. Economic activity this year is now projected to contract by some 3.2 percent, reflecting a weaker global economy and measures to contain the spread of the virus. In this podcast, Financial Times Africa Editor, David Pilling, and Kristalina Georgieva discuss the profound economic consequences of the pandemic for the continent and how the Fund is supporting countries through the crisis. The interview was produced by the Financial Times and can be found at FT.com/David-Pilling

Kristalina Georgieva is IMF Managing Director, and David Pilling is Africa Editor for the Financial Times.

You just read:

Kristalina Georgieva and David Pilling on Africa's Outlook

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.