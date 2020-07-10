Kristalina Georgieva and David Pilling on Africa's Outlook

The gains Africa has made on growth and poverty reduction are now being dramatically interrupted. (iStock by Getty Images/ Adeyinka Yusuf)

The IMF's latest Economic Outlook for sub-Saharan Africa is considerably worse than its April outlook and is subject to massive uncertainty. Economic activity this year is now projected to contract by some 3.2 percent, reflecting a weaker global economy and measures to contain the spread of the virus. In this podcast, Financial Times Africa Editor, David Pilling, and Kristalina Georgieva discuss the profound economic consequences of the pandemic for the continent and how the Fund is supporting countries through the crisis. The interview was produced by the Financial Times and can be found at FT.com/David-Pilling

Kristalina Georgieva is IMF Managing Director, and David Pilling is Africa Editor for the Financial Times.