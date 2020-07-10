Bruneau & Co.'s online-only Antiques & Fine Art auction, July 23, will kick off with vibrant paintings by Indian artists

Modernist-Cubist watercolor painting by renowned Indian artist Maqbool Fida Hussain (1913-2011), 20 inches by 30 inches (paper, less holder), done in 2002 (est. $8,000-$12,000).

Oil on canvas Portrait of a Young Woman by B. Prabha (Indian, 1933-2001), of a lovely Indian woman with red top, yellow Ghoonghat and gold hoop earrings (est. $7,000-$1,000).

Vibrant (and authentic) blue, green, yellow and red depiction of Peter Max’s (Germany/N.Y., b. 1937) iconic Liberty Head image, acrylic on canvas on a TriMar stretcher (est. $3,000-$5,000).

Colorful egg tempera on paper depiction of an angelic figure in abstract by David Clyde Driscoll (Md./Washington, D.C., 1931-2020), titled Masked Angel on verso (est. $3,000-$5,000).