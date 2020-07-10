Paya Is First to Receive Integrated Payments Certification for Acumatica’s Newest ERP Version

Paya’s end-to-end integrated payments and commerce services platform recognized as “Acumatica-Certified Application” expanding support for full ERP Suite.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paya, a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, announced today that it has completed certification for Acumatica’s 2020 R1 release, further extending Acumatica’s platform with rich omni-payment capabilities across all ERP editions. Paya’s solution, enabled in both Acumatica’s ERP and Customer Portal, delivers friction-free integrated payment functionality directly into management workflows. The fully integrated payment solution fosters back-office efficiency, improves data integrity and manageability, and drives revenue assurance through such features as e-invoicing, automated account updates, and recurring billing.

“Paya’s integrated solutions streamline back office processes and reporting, while providing end to end payment capabilities within an exceptional customer experience” said Mark Engels, Chief Revenue Officer at Paya. “We are excited to add this newest certification to our Acumatica offering, ensuring that our clients and partners have access to the latest integrated payment innovation to support Acumatica’s newest functionality.”

“A fully integrated, seamless experience between the Acumatica platform and our partner technologies ensures that our customers can run their businesses with utmost security, reliability, and efficiency.” said Christian Lindberg, Vice President of Partner Solutions at Acumatica. “We are excited to see Paya reach the 2020 R1 milestone as an Acumatica-Certified Application provider. Their continued innovation on the Acumatica platform positions our customers well for success.”

Paya’s solution is immediately available for Acumatica customers seeking an improved integrated payments experience. Not only will they benefit from Paya’s feature-rich, highly secure platform, but also from the dedicated technical and implementation support, white glove onboarding, and best in class service. For more information about Paya’s integrated payment solution and world class support, visit https://paya.com/acumatica/.

About Paya

Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $30BN of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US and #6 overall in e-Commerce. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 1,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, manufacturing, and other B2B end markets. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, and Mt. Vernon, OH. For more information visit https://paya.com.

About Acumatica

Acumatica provides cloud-based business management software that enables small and mid-size companies to accelerate their businesses. Built on cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications, such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, and Project Accounting, on a robust and flexible platform. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.