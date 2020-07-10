TALENT UNLIMITED LOOKING FOR TALENT IN EUROPE
Talent Unlimited International is currently seeking European Talent for a number of up-coming projects in the UK, US and Canada! Contact us to find out more!MISSISSUAGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ontario, Canada -Talent Unlimited International is announcing today that it is seeking talent for a number of projects in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada in line with requirements from our clients in those regions.
Talent Unlimited International is a talent management agency that wants to revolutionise the relationship between talent and the clients that we represent them to. Established in the United Kingdom this year, this agency is fresh and dedicated to ensuring that talent get the best opportunities in the market. Even with COVID-19, there are still plenty of opportunities available.
Currently Talent Unlimited International is seeking talented individuals from a number of different disciplines for representation in the above markets and beyond as we continue to expand. The talent that we represent include:
- Fashion Models
- Musicians (Individuals and Groups)
- Actors and Actresses
- Social Media Influencers
- Sporting Figures
- Other Talented Individuals
We are always looking at speaking to these individuals as we help build their international profiles by providing the opportunity for diverse international work.
We ask that those applicants that are interested are encouraged to apply through our website at http://talentunlimited.agency/talent-application/ as soon as they can.
Should you require new talent for your upcoming project or what to have a conversation about how Talent Unlimited International can help you, feel free to contact us on the details below.
Contact Information:
Edward Banayoti
CEO - Talent Unlimited International
ceo@cornerstoneholdings.ca
Sena Nitu
Business Development - Talent Unlimited International
sena@talentunlimited.agency
Distributed By:
Gianpaulo Coletti
Chief of Staff
gianpaulo@cornerstoneholdings.ca
Gianpaulo Coletti
Cornerstone Holdings Corp
+61 435 776 405
