Chair Spy launches online store

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more and more people now having to work from home, Chair Spy recognized that there was an increased demand for seating and people were looking for chairs that would be suitable in any room in their home. To help people find the right chair, we built this website.

Chair Spy was originally a brick and mortar store but the pandemic meant we had to adapt as otherwise, our business would disappear. Therefore, we put a plan of action in place and set up Chair Spy.

Kirsty Williams, the founder of Chair Spy said that with increased demand from people looking for a good chair, we recognized that there was a gap in the market that we could fulfill. Not everyone wants to go to a big retailer to but their home decor so wanted to provide an alternative option.

Contact information

Kirsty Williams - kirsty@chairspy.com
Phone - 212-937-5563
Twitter - https://twitter.com/ChairSpy
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ChairSpy
Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.co.uk/Chairspy/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/chairspy/
Reddit - https://www.reddit.com/user/Chairspy

Kirsty Williams
Chair Spy
+1 212-937-5563
