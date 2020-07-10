Term Life Assurance Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Term Life Assurance Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Term Life Assurance Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Term Life Assurance Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Term Life Assurance market. This report focused on Term Life Assurance market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Term Life Assurance Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

This report focuses on the global Term Life Assurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Term Life Assurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

AXA

Generali

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance

Prudential PLC

Munich Re

Zurich Insurance

Nippon Life Insurance

Japan Post Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

Metlife

Manulife Financial

CPIC

Chubb

AIG

Aviva

Allstate

Swiss RE

Prudential Financial

Travelers

AIA

Aflac

Legal and General

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Level Term Life Insurance

Decreasing Term Life Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital and Direct Channels

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Term Life Assurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Term Life Assurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Term Life Assurance are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

….

