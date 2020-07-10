Term Life Assurance Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Term Life Assurance Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Term Life Assurance Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Term Life Assurance market. This report focused on Term Life Assurance market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Term Life Assurance Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Term Life Assurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Term Life Assurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
AXA
Generali
Ping An Insurance
China Life Insurance
Prudential PLC
Munich Re
Zurich Insurance
Nippon Life Insurance
Japan Post Holdings
Berkshire Hathaway
Metlife
Manulife Financial
CPIC
Chubb
AIG
Aviva
Allstate
Swiss RE
Prudential Financial
Travelers
AIA
Aflac
Legal and General
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Level Term Life Insurance
Decreasing Term Life Insurance
Market segment by Application, split into
Agency
Brokers
Bancassurance
Digital and Direct Channels
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Term Life Assurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Term Life Assurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Term Life Assurance are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
