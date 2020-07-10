Infinite Infertility Centers On Your Fingers
Femiure is a digital platform where treatment seekers and providers can interact with each other.AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infertility is a problem for many, but as per the latest statistics, not every individual is coming forward for its treatment. There are many reasons for this. The main ones are lack of awareness and pressure of societal judgment. Femicure, incorporated in early 2020, is among the leading options for treatment seekers. The online platforms enable the treatment seekers to find various infertility centers in India. Also, a seeker can choose the city/state in which he or she wants to opt for treatments. Along with infertility, Femicure provides options for IVF, Surrogacy, Joint Replacement, Spine Surgeries, Cosmetic Surgeries, and more.
They aim to assist and support every treatment seeker in ensuring a satisfying and smooth treatment. To ensure transparency, the innovative organization has created profiles of each center that provide information like the treatment they provide, experience, location, doctors, and more. Femicure has taken a step further by creating profiles of individual doctors as well. This is being done to provide complete surety to the treatment seeker. Apart from this, Femicure also stands to spread awareness among different medical issues. They also aim to eliminate all myths regarding infertility and other issues from society. They host seminars, held campaigns, share blogs & articles, and exploit their wide social media presence.
A treatment seeker from all parts of India and the world can find the best quality and affordable treatments on this platform. From affordable to high classed infertility treatments can be found on this platform. The organization thrives on treatment satisfaction, so with the assistance for finding the best infertility center, the treatment seekers will also be assisted with hospitality and other required services. The services range from their initial inquiry to post-treatment feedback. In a short time, the platform has gathered a more significant number of users and is widely recognized for the support and assistance it promises to the treatment seeker.
"If we take infertility, it is an issue which isn't discussed openly. So our idea is to give people more power and privacy. Through our platform, the infertility treatment seekers can find the best infertility centers in India, by simple browsing methods. Today we have online platforms for various products and services. Healthcare and wellness are among the emerging and essential industries, so why not an online platform in it. Our uniqueness lies in transparency, assistance, and the end-to-end support we provide to a treatment seeker. Our success determiner is also simple, high consumer satisfaction and their natural positive perception for us!" A senior official from Femicure quoted.
