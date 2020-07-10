Tattoo Vanish Method Now Offering Free Consultation for No Acids, Non-Toxic Tattoo Removal

One of the nation's leading tattoo removal companies is now providing consultations at no cost.

HIALEAH, FLORIDA, US, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based Tattoo Vanish Method, LLC announced today that it is now offering free consultations for no-acids and non-toxic tattoo removal.

"This is a great opportunity to have all of your questions answered about all-natural, no-acids, non-toxic, and non-laser tattoo removal and to explore that options that exist as it relates to having a tattoo removed," said Barbara Gonzalez, spokesperson for Tattoo Vanish Method LLC.

Today, there are more than 20,000 tattoo shops in the United States, and four out of 10 adults between the ages of 18 and 69 have at least one tattoo. That's 45 million Americans with tattoos. However, many people regret getting their tattoo.

According to a survey conducted by YouGov, almost a quarter of Americans who have tattoos regret at least one of them. This means that, while most people don't regret their tattoos, there are still plenty of people who do, and as more and more people get tattooed, there will be more and more people regretting them and looking to get them removed.

"Unfortunately, though, not all tattoo removal methods are made equal," Barbara said. "The fact of the matter is that, with many of them, you just won't get the results you want or expect. However, there's one tattoo removal method that rises above the rest — the Tattoo Vanish Method."

The Tattoo Vanish Method, according to Barbara, is a unique, all-natural method for removing tattoos that doesn't use acids, and best of all, it gets the job done effectively and in fewer treatments than laser tattoo removal, and for a more affordable price.

"This one-of-a-kind removal process is unlike any other process available today," Barbara stressed, before adding, "Tattoo Vanish is the best tattoo removal system that exists. With Tattoo Vanish, there are no acids, toxins, or surgical interventions required."

"Whether you're looking into tattoo removal because you've outgrown an old tattoo or you weren't happy with the artist's work in the first place, it's important to choose the right method and the right technician," emphasized Barbara.

The company, which recently completed 17 years in business, also has a directory of tattoo removal technicians in the United States.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tattoovanishmethod.com/tattoo-vanish-best-tattoo-removal-method/ and https://www.tattoovanishmethod.com/blog/

About Tattoo Vanish Method, LLC

Tattoo Vanish Method empowers you with the world's first, all-natural tattoo removal procedure. Unlike other tattoo removal methods, Tattoo Vanish is far less painful and less expensive than laser. While there are other non-laser methods available, Tattoo Vanish is the only original all-natural (no acids, non-toxic) product and procedure available.

Contact Details:

Barbara Gonzalez

1409 West 49th St. Suite 2

Hialeah, Florida 33012

(305) 702-0178

1-844-5Vanish (1-844-582-6474)

Source: Tattoo Vanish Method, LLC