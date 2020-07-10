Trainer Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Book About Joint Pain From Sitting

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An American trainer has launched a Kickstarter campaign to support the creation and publishing of his debut book, "Compete as an Athlete in the Game of Life," which aims to help people with sitting-related joint pain. His goal is to raise US$10,000 by July 22 so the book can be completed and published for Thanksgiving 2020.

Matt Peale has been a personal trainer since 2008, specializing in work with older adults and children. Through this work as a trainer, he became deeply passionate about educating others about the proper mechanics of movement. A sedentary lifestyle, which involves too much sitting, can result in back, neck, and hip pain. This type of pain is common in America and can be debilitating to many. Mr. Peale hopes that his book will give people the tools and knowledge they need to take on life with an enthusiastic and competitive nature.

Current events have only escalated the need for this book, as hundreds of millions of people around the world are now required to stay at home. Many are unsure of how to maintain proper posture or to correct poor posture, which can't be fixed just by working out. This book will provide everyone from teenagers to executives to retirees with all the specific information they need to improve their posture and eliminate sitting-related joint pain.

"Compete as an Athlete in the Game of Life" will offer both valuable information and tangible solutions to readers. Portions of the book will be dedicated to explaining joint pain, why it happens, and, more specifically, how that pain is a direct result of sitting. The remainder will focus on the original online coaching program Mr. Peale has developed to overcome these issues in a way that is detailed and informed but accessible and easy to follow for readers.

The raised funds from this campaign will go towards the $13,500-worth Advantage Forbes Publishing program, with Matt Peale himself committing to self-funding the remaining $3,500 if the $10,000 goal is not surpassed. The cost covers the writing services as well as the publication and release of "Compete as an Athlete in the Game of Life" both online and in bookstores.

There are 20 spots available for contributors that donate $500-plus to have their name written in the book's Acknowledgement page in appreciation of their support.