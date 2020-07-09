Ohio Supreme Court Annual Report Cites Innovations

The Ohio Supreme Court’s annual report features new faces and noteworthy accomplishments from 2019.

Innovative endeavors, new faces, and an insightful drug court documentary are highlighted in the latest annual report from the Supreme Court of Ohio.

The report covers 2019, a year that began with Justices Michael P. Donnelly and Melody J. Stewart sworn in to the Court at ceremonies in Cleveland and the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center in Columbus.

The Court hired Administrative Director Jeffrey C. Hagler to manage the Court’s staff and take on a leadership role on behalf of Ohio’s 383 courts and 721 judges.

“Throughout the year, our staff worked with hundreds of judges and court personnel to address issues they face, providing them guidance on topical matters,” Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said in the report’s letter to fellow Ohioans.

“Through hundreds of judicial and court education events, we presented the latest information from some of the country’s leading experts on problems facing Ohio’s courts – opioid addiction and our state’s drug courts, responsibilities of adult guardians, alternative case resolution through mediation, pretrial services focusing on bail and fines, and much more,” she wrote.

The focus on bail and fines resulted in Chief Justice O’Connor launching the Task Force to Examine the Ohio Bail System and the Task Force on the Ohio Disciplinary System, both releasing reports with significant recommendations.

The Court also promoted its gripping drug court documentary, “Second Chances: One Year in Ohio’s Drug Courts,” showing the complicated struggle of drug addiction and how courts can play a crucial role in the recovery attempts of users, their families and communities.

The Court’s Civic Education Section launched a first-of-its kind remote teaching curriculum for high school students called “Under Advisement: Ohio Supreme Court Cases on Demand.”

It follows selected Ohio cases on their journeys through the trial court to the regional appellate court and then to the Ohio Supreme Court. At the Supreme Court level, the materials thoroughly explore case briefing, oral arguments, and the ultimate ruling.

The annual report also documented rule changes, case statistics, staff accomplishments, and a day-by-day year in review.

The Court’s work, through its seven divisions and affiliated offices, adheres to a vision statement of administering justice with integrity and providing leadership for the judicial branch.