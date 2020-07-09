Armin Lear Releases First Book of Shakespeare at Home Series
The Philadelphia Shakespeare Theatre Founders Shine a Spotlight on the Meaning of MacbethBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founders of The Philadelphia Shakespeare Theatre have distilled their thirty years of experience directing Shakespeare’s plays into a Shakespeare at Home series, featuring annotations by Carmen Khan and Jack Armstrong. Print and Kindle versions of the debut book, Macbeth, were released today.
“Starting with Macbeth, every book in the series is designed to offer everything you need to truly understand every moment of the play,” said Khan. “We treat this work not as literature, but as a script to be performed.” The book’s layout supports the vision by offering the Bard’s verses on the left page and annotations explaining them on the facing page.
Khan and Armstrong have created dozens of Shakespeare productions and concluded that none of the available editions of the plays provided everything the reader needed to understand the them. So, they created their own edition, from a director’s viewpoint, which distills their detailed notes on every line of the play – what is being said, why it’s being said, what the drama of the scene is, and why Shakespeare included it.
“It’s everything you need, whether to perform the play in front of an audience of thousands, or just to read it to yourself,” noted Armstrong.
Carmen Khan and Jack Armstrong co-founded The Philadelphia Shakespeare Theatre in 1996.
Carmen Khan is the Artistic Director and has personally directed almost all of the company’s sixty productions. She holds a Bachelor of Education from St Mary’s College, University of London, England, and a Master of Fine Arts in Acting from The Catholic University of America, Washington, DC. She has been a professional actor, director and producer for over thirty years. She co-founded The Laughing Stock Theatre, an all-comedy theatre, and was Artistic Director of The Red Heel Theatre, which was devoted to the little-known classics of the Jacobean era, both in Philadelphia.
Jack Armstrong has written or edited most of the company’s proposals and strategy papers over the years. He has also written two novels, two screenplays, several stage plays, and scores of essays and poems on a wide range of topics.
About The Philadelphia Shakespeare Theatre
The mission of The Philadelphia Shakespeare Theatre (TPST) is to create matchless and transformative experiences that empower audiences of all ages to expand and challenge their worldview, through the engagement with and performance of Shakespeare’s text, using a unique artistic methodology.
The Philadelphia Shakespeare Theatre was founded as The Red Heel Theatre in 1989, initially focusing on classic works of the Golden Age of English theatre. In 1993, Carmen Khan became the Artistic Director of Red Heel and in 1996 focused the company's efforts on the works of Shakespeare. To date TPST has staged 60 productions, encompassing the majority of the plays in the canon, and performed for audiences totaling more than 210,000 people- 110,000 adults and 100,000 students.
About Armin Lear Press LLC
Armin Lear was founded in 2019 with the purpose of publishing books connecting people with ideas that make our lives richer, more fulfilling, and happier. Its founders have 25 years of publishing experience. The company headquarters is near Boulder, Colorado with a production office in Arlington, Virginia.
TITLE Macbeth
SUBTITLE Shakespeare At Home, Book 1
AUTHOR William Shakespeare, Carmen Khan, Jack Armstrong
ISBN 978-1735169804 (Print)
PRICE $11.99 (Print and eBook)
PUB DATE July 10, 2020
REPRESENTATION Gary M. Krebs, GMK Writing and Editing
