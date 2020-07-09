Protein Power: Insect Growing Pod Launches

A British designer has invented a food regenerator named Re_, that turns waste into insects - creating a sustainable source of protein that can be used as food.

BRIGHTON, UK, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foodtech company BeoBia, launched its first to market, insect growing pod, ‘Re_’, on Kickstarter, and generated over 120% of its funding target in 24 hours while also achieving status of ‘Project We Love’ on Kickstarter.

The disruptive foodtech brand that aims to empower users to reduce their carbon footprint, reuse food waste, and rethink their relationship with food, is offering consumer’s the opportunity to produce their own protein at home. Not only is this an impressive feat in itself, but Re_ has the capacity to produce protein that’s 22,000 times more water-efficient than beef.

With over two billion people around the world already enjoying edible insects, the market is ripe for growth. With the company also launching an insect recipe book as well as an insect growing starter kit.

Using sophisticated 3D printing techniques to manufacture the product, Re_ is made using recycled plant-based plastics from renewable resources, such as corn starch, that can be easily composted using industrial methods.

Thomas Constant, Founder of Beobia says, “As Western economies start recovering from this global pandemic, we are expecting to see a rise in consumer awareness around food—specifically its environmental impact and its nutritional benefit.”

He continued: “We believe that we are living through a food-enlightening period, with consumers aiming to become more self-sufficient, reducing pressure on the global supply chain. It’s all about what is available, sustainable, and affordable. Edible insects are well-placed to solve this global issue. Already, over two billion people around the world eat insects, and we expect to see the edible insect industry continue to grow in Western countries throughout the 2020s.”

Re_ ‘s modular, cable-free, and user-friendly design means it can be placed anywhere that’s dry and at house temperature, encouraging people of all ages to take an interest and get involved. The user simply needs to feed each tray with fruit and vegetable waste, wait for the insects to develop, harvest them, and then turn them into sustainable, healthy, and delicious food. They can be eaten whole or as a powder, and used in all meals, salads, and baked goods—from pizzas to cookies, to delicious smoothies.

Re_ produces food, without compromising the planet’s health. Currently, the Beobia team has opened the website for early backers with over 40% OFF discount.

User Testimonials:

“Producing your very own home-grown protein in a small city apartment is a truly rewarding experience!”

“A simple-to-use, interactive product that allows you to grow nutritious food in your own kitchen. A modern sculptural design that allows the whole family to be involved in sustainable food production with zero food miles.”

About Beobia:

BeoBia means ‘food for life’ in Gaelic. Founded by British entrepreneur Thomas Constant in 2019, the meaning of the word embodies his belief that mankind can produce and consume sustainable food without compromising our planet. The company focuses on introducing technology for producing more insect-based foods.