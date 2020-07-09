State delivers nearly $600 million of COVID-19 relief to local governments across Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Revenue and Minnesota Management and Budget announced today that the state has distributed nearly $600 million in aid to local governments impacted by COVID-19. The funding is part of the federal CARES Act and was authorized for distribution by Governor Tim Walz in late June.

“Local governments across the state are feeling the impacts of COVID-19 on their budgets and the services they provide,” said Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans. “The funds authorized by Governor Walz with input from the legislature will help these local governments effectively respond to this public health emergency.”

Local governments could begin applying for aid on June 26, with applications being submitted to the Minnesota Department of Revenue for approval. The department received and approved certifications for 64 counties, and 196 cities and townships by June 29. The total distributed was $596,086,068.

“Getting this aid to counties, cities, and towns quickly and accurately is a priority for our department,” said Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly. “We were able to distribute over 70% of the allotted funds in less than two weeks, and we will continue to work with local governments to ensure they receive funds in a timely manner as more of them apply for their aid.”

The funding for counties, cities, and towns can be used to support local government services as well as grants to businesses, hospitals, and individuals who have been impacted by COVID-19. Any remaining unspent funding must be returned to the state by December 10, 2020. Certification dates for local governments to apply continue through September 15.

View the Coronavirus Relief Fund Local Government Distribution Report.

