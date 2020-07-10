Premium Cannabis Facility Opens In Battle Creek with Celebrations Every Weekend in July
Amsterdam Premium Cannabis Co. is a luxurious medical facility located directly across from Firekeepers Casino offering cannabis and CBD productsBATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Battle Creek, MI - Amsterdam Premium Cannabis Co. recently opened to the public and is hosting an outdoor event each Saturday in July to celebrate the city’s newest medical marijuana facility. The soft launch events include multiple vendors and product giveaways for the entire month. The medical facility is open seven days a week from 9am to 9pm with daily specials all month long to commemorate the special occasion. This weekend Amsterdam BC celebrates 7.10 with giveaways from STIIIZY and other vendors. The date 7.10 is significant date for cannabis users because the digits turned upside down spell OIL, a common form of medicating.
The premium cannabis company is lead by CEO Savinder Singh, a 20+ year medical professional with a background in occupational therapy. After spending many years witnessing the limitations of traditional medicine in treating patients with a variety of chronic diseases and illnesses, Singh decided to research the benefits of medicinal marijuana. He watched closely as the legal regulations evolved with cannabis and CBD, making both substances legitimate palliative care alternatives to highly addictive pain medications with damaging side effects.
Amsterdam Premium Cannabis Co. maintains relationships with cannabis vendors, growers, and farms across the country. The company researches all strains and crops to ensure that only the safest high-quality cannabis products are provided to our patients. All patients receive an initial consultation with a budtending expert to discuss ailments, preferred treatment type, and dosage instructions coupled with customized medicinal recommendations based on their specific needs. Prescriptions are added to patient accounts for easy refills.
Social distancing is practiced at all events and masks are required. Amsterdam Premium Cannabis Co.will provide free masks and hand sanitizer to patrons who do not have their own. The 5,000 square foot facility is located directly across the street from FireKeepers Inn Casino and currently available to licensed patients. Those who are interested in becoming a cardholder should visit our blog for more information on the MMMP process. To schedule a patient consultation, call 269-339-3379.
