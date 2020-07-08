Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,004 in the last 365 days.

Decision on Fall School Reopening During the First Week of August

County Fairs Canceled Until Further Notice

Malls Can Open in Phase IV Regions Beginning Friday Only with Enhanced HVAC Systems 

State to Provide Masks and Hand Sanitizer for Distribution on Fire Island

Long Island Enters Phase IV of Reopening Today

1.2 Percent of Yesterday's COVID-19 Tests were Positive

11 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday 

Confirms 692 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State - Bringing Statewide Total to 398,929; New Cases in 42 Counties

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State will decide whether schools will reopen in the fall during the first week of August. New York State is now consulting with stakeholders on guidance, which will be finalized on July 13. Plans to reopen schools are due on July 31. 

The governor also announced that all county fairs will be canceled until further notice out of an abundance of caution. Governor Cuomo previously announced that the New York State Fair will be canceled this summer.

 

 

Audio Photos

Governor Cuomo also announced beginning Friday, July 10, malls can open in regions that have entered Phase IV of reopening if they have implemented an enhanced Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning - or HVAC - filtration system and follow proper ventilation protocols. HVAC systems will be required to include filters with a Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value - or MERV - rating of which filters out the COVID-19 virus, but can, if the system makes additional protections, run on a minimum MERV of 11. Ventilation protocols include increased outdoor air, reduced air circulation, longer system run times and frequent filter checks. 

Governor Cuomo also announced that New York State will provide 1,000 masks and 1,000 2-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer for the Fire Island COVID Destroyers - a partnership that includes GMHC and Fire Island community leaders - to distribute on Fire Island.

 

During the first week of August, the state will announce a decision on whether or not those schools reopen, and we want to make that decision with the best available data because facts change here day to day and week to week.

The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Long Island enters Phase IV of reopening today. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov

"We have been consulting all stakeholders on guidance for how a school would reopen in September. We have 700 school districts in this state, and they range from rural to urban to suburban areas. Localities are very involved in their schools and school decisions, so we have been meeting with them," Governor Cuomo said. "During the first week of August, the state will announce a decision on whether or not those schools reopen, and we want to make that decision with the best available data because facts change here day to day and week to week. A week can be a lifetime with this virus because everything changes so quickly. The schools say they need a decision made by the end of the first week in August so they can then turn on the switches and get everything ready for September, and we'll look at the data in that first week and then we'll make a decision."

 

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 841 (+5)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 84 (+16)
  • Hospital Counties - 31
  • Number ICU - 166 (+6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 97 (-6)
  • Total Discharges - 71,185 (+94)
  • Deaths - 11
  • Total Deaths - 24,944

 

Of the 57,585 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 692, or 1.2 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

SUNDAY

MONDAY

TUESDAY

Capital Region

1.00%

1.20%

0.90%

Central New York

1.70%

1.60%

1.20%

Finger Lakes

1.10%

0.90%

1.40%

Long Island

0.90%

1.00%

1.30%

Mid-Hudson

0.90%

0.90%

1.20%

Mohawk Valley

1.10%

1.10%

1.10%

New York City

0.90%

1.10%

1.20%

North Country

0.40%

0.20%

0.20%

Southern Tier

0.70%

0.50%

0.50%

Western New York

1.20%

1.40%

1.70%

 

The Governor also confirmed 692 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 398,929 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 398,929 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,175

11

Allegany

64

1

Broome

766

4

Cattaraugus

130

2

Cayuga

122

0

Chautauqua

149

14

Chemung

147

0

Chenango

159

2

Clinton

106

1

Columbia

482

3

Cortland

54

1

Delaware

91

0

Dutchess

4,250

2

Erie

7,596

52

Essex

49

0

Franklin

33

0

Fulton

262

0

Genesee

244

2

Greene

263

0

Hamilton

6

0

Herkimer

181

0

Jefferson

94

0

Lewis

31

0

Livingston

137

3

Madison

368

1

Monroe

4,046

42

Montgomery

121

0

Nassau

42,122

34

Niagara

1,307

10

NYC

217,777

289

Oneida

1,776

16

Onondaga

3,029

32

Ontario

286

3

Orange

10,806

8

Orleans

286

1

Oswego

210

3

Otsego

86

0

Putnam

1,344

4

Rensselaer

580

9

Rockland

13,679

11

Saratoga

582

4

Schenectady

844

1

Schoharie

60

1

Schuyler

13

0

Seneca

71

0

St. Lawrence

227

1

Steuben

271

0

Suffolk

41,799

69

Sullivan

1,460

1

Tioga

150

0

Tompkins

180

1

Ulster

1,845

2

Warren

273

0

Washington

247

0

Wayne

193

2

Westchester

35,154

48

Wyoming

98

1

Yates

48

0

Contact the Governor's Press Office

You just read:

Decision on Fall School Reopening During the First Week of August

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.