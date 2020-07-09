FWC seeks assistance in developing lake management plans

A new Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Lake Management Plans webpage is designed to strengthen communication and encourage stakeholders to become more involved with the management plan process.

The FWC’s lake management plans focus on the management of a system’s fish, wildlife and habitat. They are intended to guide the successful management of fish and wildlife on these systems for their long-term well-being and the benefit of people. The FWC is committed to designing these plans using stakeholder input and feedback to help guide management activities on individual lakes. Input from the public is vital to the success of these projects. The FWC is actively gathering input on each plan through multiple methods to ensure stakeholders can be involved in the development of management goals and objectives.

The FWC is currently developing lake management plans for the Harris Chain of Lakes, the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes and Lake Okeechobee. If you would like to get involved in this planning effort, select the lake in which you’re interested, click the “Get Involved” button and send us your information. Check the webpages for information on the progress of the plans and for completed management plans.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.

For more information about lake management plans, contact Laura Rambo at 850-488-0520.