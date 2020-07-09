Enforcement of Certain COVID-19-Related Executive Orders
Purpose and Reason :
To restrict the spread of COVID-19 and assure the public health, safety, and welfare by promoting compliance and deterring noncompliance with Executive Orders 20-20, 20-40, and 20-41.
Editorial Notes :
The agency filed this emergency amendment to revise the content of the emergency adoption effective on 04/10/2020. When the emergency adoption was amended on 07/08/2020, a provision was added in § 5.1(B) that stated the emergency amendment was to remain in effect until 08/08/2020 unless renewed for a period not exceeding sixty (60) days, coinciding with the initial ineffective date. As a result of this provision, the effective dates of this amendment to the emergency have been changed.
Brief statement of Reason for Finding Imminent Peril :
COVID-19, the new disease caused by novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, has been deemed a global pandemic. It continues to spread and threatens to overwhelm the state’s ability to respond. Aggressive and sustained efforts are necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 to lessen the strain on our health care system. By promoting compliance of these executive orders, the public’s health, safety and welfare can be assured.