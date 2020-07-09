Enforcement of Certain COVID-19-Related Executive Orders

Purpose and Reason : To restrict the spread of COVID-19 and assure the public health, safety, and welfare by promoting compliance and deterring noncompliance with Executive Orders 20-20, 20-40, and 20-41.

Editorial Notes : The agency filed this emergency amendment to revise the content of the emergency adoption effective on 04/10/2020. When the emergency adoption was amended on 07/08/2020, a provision was added in § 5.1(B) that stated the emergency amendment was to remain in effect until 08/08/2020 unless renewed for a period not exceeding sixty (60) days, coinciding with the initial ineffective date. As a result of this provision, the effective dates of this amendment to the emergency have been changed.