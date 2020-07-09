Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,001 in the last 365 days.

Enforcement of Certain COVID-19-Related Executive Orders

Purpose and Reason :

To restrict the spread of COVID-19 and assure the public health, safety, and welfare by promoting compliance and deterring noncompliance with Executive Orders 20-20, 20-40, and 20-41.

Editorial Notes :

The agency filed this emergency amendment to revise the content of the emergency adoption effective on 04/10/2020. When the emergency adoption was amended on 07/08/2020, a provision was added in § 5.1(B) that stated the emergency amendment was to remain in effect until 08/08/2020 unless renewed for a period not exceeding sixty (60) days, coinciding with the initial ineffective date. As a result of this provision, the effective dates of this amendment to the emergency have been changed.

Brief statement of Reason for Finding Imminent Peril :

COVID-19, the new disease caused by novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, has been deemed a global pandemic. It continues to spread and threatens to overwhelm the state’s ability to respond. Aggressive and sustained efforts are necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 to lessen the strain on our health care system. By promoting compliance of these executive orders, the public’s health, safety and welfare can be assured.

You just read:

Enforcement of Certain COVID-19-Related Executive Orders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.