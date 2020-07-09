Hoyer Announces 2020 Member Online All-Star Competition

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) announced the beginning of the 2020 House Democrats’ Member Online All-Star Competition, an annual three-week competition for House Democrats to gain new followers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube and be creative in digital outreach to constituents.

“With so many Americans staying in their homes during this pandemic, it is more critical than ever that Members keep in close contact with their constituents online,” said Leader Hoyer. “Social networks are a powerful way to facilitate that communication and increase transparency in Congress. This contest is an effective way for House Democrats to expand our reach online, allowing Members to share their work in Congress and in their districts while also providing a platform for constituents to share their views with their Representative. I look forward to seeing the creativity of our Members over the next three weeks.”

This is the eleventh year Leader Hoyer has run the contest, and House Democrats have added over 3.5 million new followers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube over the 10 previous contests. On average, House Democrats collectively add more social media followers during the 3-week competition than they typically add in a 6-month period.

During the three-week competition, which began yesterday, the number of new followers gained by Members, Committees, and Caucuses are tracked on a scoreboard. The top 50 Members at the conclusion of the contest will be named Online All-Stars, the top finisher will be named the MVP, the top freshman office will be named Freshman MVP, and the top Member currently in an pre-election Franking blackout will be named blackout MVP. The top three Committees and the top two Caucuses are also named Online All-Stars. Additionally, "Creative Category" awards will be presented for best online video, best web graphic, best GIF, best online ad, best Franked-email, best constituent services post, and best e-newsletter.

Last year, Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) won both the 2019 Overall MVP and the Freshman MVP. Rep. Joyce Beatty (OH-03) won best graphic, Rep. Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) won best video and best GIF, Rep. Lauren Underwood (IL-14) won best constituent services post, Rep. Lou Correa (CA-46) won best Franked-email, Rep. Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) won best online ad, and Rep. Ben McAdams (UT-04) won best e-newsletter. A video with highlights from the 2019 competition can be found here.