Bellarmine College Prep Planning 66th Annual Fashion Show for Tuition Assistance

Organizers Look to Hollywood for Impactful Production

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 65 years, the Bellarmine Mothers’ Guild (BMG) is determined not to allow a pandemic to cancel what is believed to be the Bay Area’s longest-running fashion show, and disappoint Bellarmine students who rely on the annual tradition for vital tuition assistance. Instead, the BMG is adjusting its format to accommodate the most current health regulations for the November 14, 2020 event.

With a theme of 2020 Vision: Seeing the Past Become the Future, proceeds benefit the school’s Direct Tuition Assistance Fund and Tuition Assistance Endowment.

“The fashion show has faced other challenging times, such as the Vietnam era and September 11,” said Kelly Rainey, BMG president. “In fact, BMG was founded to help face challenges during the early days of the Great Depression.”

Since 1851, Bellarmine College Preparatory has provided young men with an unparalleled Jesuit education that includes strong academics, a commitment to service and social justice, competitive athletic teams, and unique co-curricular offerings. Bellarmine offers more than one of every four of its students some form of tuition assistance.

Previous fashion shows, which typically sell out, have included lunch and dinner performances totaling more than 1,300 attendees and contributing more than $500,000 annually to tuition assistance. The format of this year’s event, to be held on the Bellarmine campus, will be determined by the safety requirements at the time. Fortuitously, the fashion show chair, installed in early 2019, is a medical doctor. Dr. Caroline Stratz is balancing her fashion show commitment with a private internal medicine practice.

Given the challenge of executing a successful show, no matter what format it may take, the Bellarmine Mothers’ Guild is looking to Hollywood for assistance. This year, Michael Holdaway and his Los Angeles-based production company, MHP, will produce the show. As a stylist, MHP’s energetic namesake founder worked with names like Adrien Brody, Nancy O’Dell, Elijah Wood, and musical legends B.B. King, Fergie, Thelma Houston, Paulina Rubio, and Steven Tyler. MHP has a range of fashion show production credits, including luxury brands Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Kenzo, among others. “No matter what form the show takes, it will be spectacular. You’re going to have an extraordinary fashion experience,” Holdaway commented.

Casting and hair and makeup tests will include celebrity sparkle. Three-time Emmy nominee Gabor Heiligenberg (hair department head for hit TV shows including Desperate Housewives) will try-out looks on potential models, while judges Gerren Taylor (coined “baby Naomi” by Oprah Winfrey after supermodel Naomi Campbell), Sarah Welch (model and Bachelor finalist), Bradley Dodds (actor and former runway model) and actress Gabby Sanalitro (Dexter, Disney’s Raven’s Home, and upcoming show Just Roll with It) instruct candidates on walking the runway. All welcome Bellarmine’s inclusive stance on model selection.

The Bellarmine Mothers’ Guild is delighted to also announce that ParkPlaceVintage.com has committed to the show and will add striking vintage looks highlighted by style and elegance. ParkPlaceVintage.com is celebrating its transition to an online-only establishment after serving San Jose from its unforgettable brick-and-mortar store for decades. Additional fashion partners will be announced in coming weeks.

So how has the beloved annual production at Bellarmine stood the test of time? Aside from long-term planning, key to the effort is the army of more than 200 committed volunteers and loyal underwriters who understand the impact of a Bellarmine education. “A Bellarmine education is a gift, whether or not you’re a tuition assistance recipient. We are deeply grateful for our Bellarmine community, which continues to support our show and our mission,” maintains fashion show chair Stratz.

More information may be found on the Bellarmine Fashion Show website and Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/BellarmineFashionShow

Media enquiries welcome through Marilyn Ritchie, BMG Fashion Show External Communications chair, via email: marilynritchie@outlook.com