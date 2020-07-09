Hoyer Statement on the Supreme Court's Decisions Regarding President Trump's Tax Returns

“Today, the Supreme Court reaffirmed that the President of the United States is not above the law but subject to it, that state prosecutors can seek and obtain his financial records to check for wrongdoing, and that Congress's oversight authority is a broad and essential legislative power under the Constitution. This is a victory for the rule of law and for the principle that those we elect to lead us must be held accountable. While the Supreme Court returned the Mazars case to the lower courts, and as prosecutors in New York continue to investigate the President’s actions, Congress will continue to do its job under our Constitution by conducting oversight and holding President Trump accountable for his efforts to obstruct the exercise of justice and hide important truths from those he seeks to govern."