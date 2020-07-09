Uplevel Systems Announces Strategic Partnership with Acronis to Enhance Cyber Protection

The partnership will provide cyber protection solutions including backup and recovery for SMBs

PORTLAND, OR, USA, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uplevel Systems, a provider of cloud managed IT infrastructure, announced today they are partnering with Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, to offer its customers a full range of cyber protection solutions, which integrate backup and cybersecurity into one. Enhanced with AI-based anti-malware and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis solutions provide complete cyber protection at a low and predictable cost.

As part of this partnership, Acronis’ cyber protection products will be bundled into Uplevel System’s scalable IT solutions sold through MSPs to small and medium businesses across North America. With its powerful yet easy to deploy and manage infrastructure, Uplevel solves a host of IT problems including slow internet, dropped calls, cyberattacks, and remote access vulnerability. Through the partnership with Acronis, Uplevel’s customers can now protect their data in any environment using features like seamless cloud backup, virtualized environment backups, and storage replication management.

“Our small business customers are increasingly concerned about protecting their sensitive data, and have asked for more backup and recovery capabilities as part of our solution,” said Tom Alexander, Founder and CEO of Uplevel Systems. “Moreover, our customers want storage, disaster recovery, and cybersecurity solutions without incurring any up front cost! We are now able to meet these needs with the addition of the Acronis cyber protection products.”

Lost or stolen data can be extremely damaging and expensive for any business resulting in the loss of customers, costly penalties, unexpected downtime and other challenges. Due to cost and complexity, many small businesses are not sufficiently protected from data loss – whether it is caused by human error, hardware/software failure, or cyberattack. Addressing these data loss events is business-critical in today’s environment where more remote employees, vendors and customers are accessing and relying on critical business data.

Uplevel, together with Acronis, is helping to solve this problem. Uplevel’s IT infrastructure bundled with Acronis’ reliable, easy-to-use data protection, cybersecurity, and data management capabilities enable secure cyber protection for any small business environment.

“We are very excited to be working with Uplevel Systems to bring the latest in cyber protection to their customers,” said Patrick Hurley, Vice President and General Manager, Americas at Acronis. “One of many solutions we will be offering is the recently launched Acronis Cyber Protect, which delivers reliable data protection and AI/ML-based anti-malware and anti-virus capabilities from an easy-to-manage security and management console. Uplevel Systems is in prime position to bring Acronis Cyber Protect and our other solutions to a large number of businesses that have much to gain from getting #CyberFit.”

By adopting the strategies and solutions that combine proven data protection with cutting-edge cybersecurity, organizations can address the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection — ensuring the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) of their data, applications, and systems. This enables organizations to be #CyberFit and ready to face any threat.

For more information about Uplevel Systems, please visit https://www.uplevelsystems.com

About Uplevel Systems

Founded on the premise that small business IT infrastructure is too complex, Uplevel Systems makes things simple. With easy installation, no up front costs and reliable, cloud managed solutions, Uplevel is taking small business IT to the next level. Contact us today to find out how SMBs are avoiding complexity by relying on Uplevel for their secure, scalable office and work from home IT network infrastructure.



About Acronis

Acronis sets the standard for cyber protection – solving safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity and security (SAPAS) challenges with innovative backup, anti-malware, cybersecurity, disaster recovery, endpoint management, storage, and enterprise file sync and share solutions. Enhanced by its award-winning AI-based active protection technology, blockchain-based data authentication and unique hybrid-cloud architecture, Acronis protects all data in any environment – including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads and applications – all at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million consumers and 500,000 businesses, including 100% of the Fortune 1000 companies. Acronis’ products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.