Meet Martin’s Super Markets Store Manager Awards Finalist, Jim Grochowalski

Jul 9, 2020

Category A: Jim Grochowalski Martin’s Super Markets, Stevensville, MI It’s tempting to say that Groucho earns high marks for his work. Classic movie character puns aside, Jim "Groucho" Grochowalski boosted his store’s customer count by 2.58% last year and turned steadily declining sales into a 1.3% increase. It’s tempting to say that Groucho earns high marks for his work. Classic movie character puns aside, Jim "Groucho" Grochowalski boosted his store’s customer count by 2.58% last year and turned steadily declining sales into a 1.3% increase.

He was tapped for just that kind of transformation, taking over a Martin’s Super Markets location in Stevensville, Michigan, that was facing challenges in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Those who nominated him for this award cite his dedication to customers, strong mentoring skills and effective use of merchandising space as the keys to his success.

To say that he utilizes consumer feedback may be a bit of an understatement. This manager fosters customer loyalty and ensures optimal store conditions by reviewing shopper comment reports with all store employees. He also reaches out to customers personally who ask about certain products that are not available on the shelf.

If bad feedback happens, he takes action. After fielding customer complaints about rambunctious teens from the nearby high school gathering at the store café, he created an after-school program staffed by employees. Now, the students do homework in the upstairs eating area until they are picked up by their parents, who, incidentally, come into the store to grab some groceries.

His approach works, and it’s one that he’s perfected after more than 25 years at Martin’s and, before that, at a small supermarket chain that Martin’s acquired.

Industry longevity has also taught him the importance of innovation in delivering satisfying customer experiences. For instance, while there are no lobsters in nearby freshwater Lake Michigan, he leveraged shoppers’ interests in trendy seafood dishes by creating a fun lobster roll event at his store, bringing in a corporate chef to prepare and sample the sandwiches for shoppers on the floor. Promoted on social media and via in-store posters, the event was quite the theatrical experience for shoppers, many of whom still talk about it when they are in the store. There was real star power about it, hauling in an additional sales in a four-hour span.

Other store events reflect his creativity and sense of fun, too, from an Easter Egg hunt to a haunted hayride he coordinates with other local businesses at Halloween. A big believer in the power of community outreach, he organized an event that brought families to the store for a cookout and a chance to interact with local law enforcement personnel. He also recently raffled off a kayak at the store that netted a $1,000 donation for the local fire department.

As he has continually turned negatives into positives in his career, he also walks the walk. When not thinking up innovative ideas like lobster rolls and afterschool programs, Groucho can often be found working side by side with his team members.