Hoyer Statement on Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman's Retirement

“Lt. Col. Vindman has been a decorated soldier and a dedicated patriot. His courage extended from the dusty highways of Iraq to the stately committee rooms of Congress. When it mattered most, he bravely told the truth, and now President Trump is doing to him what he has done to so many before who have demonstrated such courage and convictions. In bullying Lt. Col. Vindman out of the Army, President Trump is showing his own weakness in stark comparison. He is denying our military the service of a great and experienced officer, and he is showing the country the pettiness and smallness of its commander-in-chief. I am confident, however, that Lt. Col. Vindman will surely continue to serve his country in other ways and that his actions will continue to inspire his fellow Americans to do right, speak truth, and serve the country we love. Congress must work to prevent this type of retaliation in the future and ensure those who see or hear wrongdoing feel empowered to speak the truth without facing adverse consequences like this.”