Premier Aspen/Snowmass Mountain Property to Auction Selling Without Reserve via Concierge Auctions and Engel & Völkers

440 Spruce Ridge Lane 440 Spruce Ridge Lane 440 Spruce Ridge Lane 440 Spruce Ridge Lane 440 Spruce Ridge Lane

I recommended our sellers consider the auction platform because the Concierge Auctions process allows sellers complete control over the sale of their property” — Erik Carvarra, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 440 Spruce Ridge Lane, a multi-level, ski-in/ski-out mountain retreat built for a luxurious indoor-outdoor lifestyle during all seasons, will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Erik Cavarra of Engel & Völkers Snowmass. Previously offered for $9.7 million, this former vacation getaway to A-list celebrities and entertainers, will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held August 4th–7th via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

In harmony with its natural environment, the modern, light-filled escape is characterized with natural elements of stone, hardwood, and slate to create a warm, relaxed interior palette. Walls of glass with clerestory windows filter an abundance of sunlight throughout the interior to ensure spectacular views of the four seasons are never far. Entertaining is a way of life via a spacious outdoor patio, graced by French doors, and enjoy incredible mountain and valley views as far as the eye can see while the soundtrack of nature and falling water can be heard all around. A lower level, complete with wet-bar and a media/game room, creates the perfect spot for all-season amusement. When snow-packed slopes call, Snowmass’ family-friendly runs are accessed directly from the property, or head out for warm-weather adventures with over 50 miles of hiking and biking trails nearby.

Additional features include soaring ceilings; eight fireplaces; custom millwork, beams, and built-ins; master sanctuary with cathedral ceilings and sitting areas; spa bath with an enormous steam shower for two, separate vanity spaces and jetted tub; custom walk-in closet/dressing room; gleaming white, newly remodeled chef’s kitchen with a large island, bar seating, showpiece vent hood, professional-grade appliances including six-burner gas stove, under-mount microwave, and cabinet-front refrigerator; home office; patios and balconies on every level, featuring a hot tub, fire pit, and barbecue area; bright southern exposure and an attached, 3-car garage, all on a secluded cul-de-sac location.

“I recommended our sellers consider the auction platform because the Concierge Auctions process allows sellers complete control over the sale of their property—from selecting their date of sale, to an expansive marketing reach on an expedited timeline, to full transparency through the exposure cycle—Concierge Auctions is the best result to deliver market value with a defined date of sale,” said listing agent Erik Carvarra.

Known to be a premier skiing and snowboard destination, Snowmass Base Village is just minutes away and easily accessible from the property. With close proximity to Buttermilk, Aspen, Aspen Highlands, and Snowmass ski resorts, 440 Spruce Ridge Lane is ideal estate for winter adventure-seekers of all skill levels. When the summer sun hits, adventure can be found around every corner with world-class mountain biking , world-class golfing, whitewater rafting, and fly-fishing on the Roaring Fork and Fryingpan rivers. Aspen is a short, picturesque drive away, where an abundance of arts, culture, outdoor festivals, fine dining, shopping, and people-watching beckon. Aspen Pitkin County Airport is just 15 minutes from the property, and Denver International Airport 3.5 hours away.

“Offering a premier all-season mountain lifestyle, our home is a true Aspen-Snowmass showpiece, featuring ski-in/ski-out access and proximity to the Snowmass Ski Resort.” said seller Carol Ammon. “We’ve rented the home to a number of A-listers and celebrity clients in the past, and after many years enjoying our home, we are looking forward to downsizing and beginning this next phase of our lives.”

440 Spruce Ridge Lane is available for showings daily by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings. For property details, photography, diligence documents, film, 3D tour, and more, please visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.

440 Spruce Ridge Lane | Aspen-Snowmass, CO