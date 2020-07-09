This Fashion Pouch is Changing The Way You “Rock The Pocket”
Black Fashion Designer Gives Birth To Hands Free Fashion Pouch
My favorite part about being an entrepreneur is introducing Side Pocket to the world.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tina Hobbs is the creator of the never before seen accessory that is changing the way people carry personal items. This unisex brand is shacking up the fashion industry with a uniquely shaped and highly functional accessory, Side Pocket.
— Tina Hobbs
Side Pocket is made of high quality leather, water resistant and weighs less than nine ounces. Quality features of the Side Pocket include two attachments; a cabana clip and a custom made Side Pocket clamp. The cabana clip is great for attaching to belt loops, while the clamp is great for attaching directly to the waistband of pants. For the perfect Side Pocket fit, an additional extension clip is included. The trendy shape and size is perfect for hands-free carrying of important items such as keys, cash, credit cards, earbuds, chargers and more.
Sold for only $24.99 and available in colors such as a vibrant red, rich black and crystal clear, Side Pocket is a great gift for him, her or the kiddos.
Customers rave about the quality and versatility of this new accessory. Living hands free has never been easier.
“My favorite part about being an entrepreneur is introducing Side Pocket to the world. Meeting and chatting with customers about Side Pocket brings me great joy. Hearing their reactions to the brand inspires me,” stated Tina Hobbs.
Side Pocket was founded by Tina Hobbs in May of 2019. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Side Pocket has a goal to change the way people carry everyday items. Instead of stuffing your pockets and increasing the risk of losing the essentials items we carry around daily. Side Pocket was created to improve the lives of both men and women with a quality USA assembled accessory.
To learn more please visit www.side-pocket.com.
