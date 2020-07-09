The Anders Gustaf Ekeberg Tantalum Prize 2020: SHORTLIST ANNOUNCED
The international award that recognises excellence in tantalum research and innovationBRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anders Gustaf Ekeberg Tantalum Prize (‘Prize’) is awarded annually for outstanding contribution to the advancement of the knowledge and understanding of the element tantalum (Ta).
Announcing the 2020 shortlist, the Director of the T.I.C., Roland Chavasse, said that technology-driven innovations will ensure the long-term future of the tantalum market and that the Ekeberg Prize will encourage research and development. “Winners of the Anders Gustaf Ekeberg Tantalum Prize will be acknowledged as true leaders in this field”, he added.
The award is administered by the Tantalum-Niobium International Study Center (T.I.C.), the global trade body representing the tantalum and niobium industry.
The seven publications on the short list show the great versatility of tantalum:
• Fabrication of porous tantalum and tungsten black coatings for artificial earth satellites
• Tantalum (Ta) and niobium (Nb) containing alloy powders for application in additive manufacturing
• Tantalum recycling by solvent extraction: chloride is better than fluoride
• Discovery of ω-free high-temperature Ti-Ta-X shape memory alloys from first-principles calculations
• Tantalum bone implants printed by selective electron beam manufacturing (SEBM) and their clinical applications
• Tantalum(V) 1,3-propanediolate beta-diketonate solution as a precursor to sol–gel derived, metal oxide thin films
• Remelt processing and microstructure of selective laser melted Ti25Ta
The winner will be chosen by the independent panel of experts and the Prize medal, made from pure tantalum metal, will be awarded at the T.I.C.’s 61st General Assembly (annual conference) in Geneva, Switzerland, in October 2020. The T.I.C.’s conference is the largest annual gathering of tantalum and niobium industry leaders, with delegates from every sector of the global industry.
The 2019 winner was Nicolas Soro and his colleagues for their paper "Evaluation of the mechanical compatibility of additively manufactured porous Ti–25Ta alloy for load-bearing implant applications". Information about this paper, and photos from the award ceremony, are available in Bulletin #180.
Ekeberg Prize Shortlist 2020:
Title: Fabrication of Porous Tantalum and Tungsten Black Coatings for Artificial Earth Satellites
Author(s): Yu. Zh. Tuleushev, V. N. Volodin, E. A. Zhakanbaev, E. E. Suslov, and A. S. Kerimshe
Title: Tantalum (Ta) and niobium (Nb) containing alloy powders for application in additive manufacturing
Author(s): Ilka Kaczmarek, Markus Weinmann, Melanie Stenzel and Christoph Schnitter
Title: Tantalum recycling by solvent extraction: chloride is better than fluoride
Author(s): Luke M. M. Kinsman, Rosa A. M. Crevecoeur, Amrita Singh-Morgan, Bryne T. Ngwenya, Carole A. Morrison and Jason B. Love
Title: Discovery of ω-free high-temperature Ti-Ta-X shape memory alloys from first-principles calculations
Author(s): Alberto Ferrari, Alexander Paulsen, Dennis Langenkämper, David Piorunek, Christoph Somsen, Jan Frenzel, Jutta Rogal, Gunther Eggeler and Ralf Drautz
Title: Tantalum bone implants printed by selective electron beam manufacturing (SEBM) and their clinical applications
Author(s): H.P. Tang, K. Yang, L. Jia, W.W. He, L. Yang, and X.Z. ZHANG
Title: Tantalum(v) 1,3-propanediolate β-diketonate solution as a precursor to sol–gel derived, metal oxide thin films
Author(s): Christopher Beale, Stefanie Hamacher, Alexey Yakushenko, Oumaima Bensaid, Sabine Willbold, Guillermo Beltramo, Sören Möller, Heinrich Hartmann, Elmar Neumann, Gregor Mussler, Alexander Shkurmanov, Dirk Mayer, Bernhard Wolfrum and Andreas Offenhäusser.
Title: Remelt processing and microstructure of selective laser melted Ti25Ta
Author(s): E.G. Brodie, A.E. Medvedev, J.E. Frith, M.S. Dargusch, H.L. Fraser and A. Molotnikov
About the Ekeberg Prize
The Ekeberg Prize is the annual award that recognizes excellence in published research about the element tantalum (Ta). The long-term future of the tantalum market will depend on technology-driven innovations and a new prize dedicated to this rare and critical element will encourage research and development. The Ekeberg Prize increases awareness of the many unique properties of tantalum products and the applications in which they excel.
The Prize has been named after Anders Gustaf Ekeberg, who discovered tantalum in 1802. The prize is sponsored by the Tantalum and Niobium International Study Center (T.I.C.) and is central to its efforts to publicise the many exceptional benefits afforded by this element. Director of the T.I.C., Roland Chavasse, said “Winners of the Anders Gustaf Ekeberg Tantalum Prize are acknowledged as true leaders in this field.” Further information is available at https://www.tanb.org/view/prize.
