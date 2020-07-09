Cable Matters Launches 4-Port USB-C® and USB 3.1 Ethernet Switches

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cable Matters®, an industry-leading supplier of connectivity solutions, today launched two USB-based Ethernet switches designed to connect up to four devices to a wired Ethernet network through USB and RJ45 Ethernet.

The Cable Matters USB 3.1 to 4-port Gigabit Ethernet Adapter and the Cable Matters USB-C® to 4-port Gigabit Ethernet Adapter are full-featured USB to Ethernet adapters. Both products provide Ethernet networking to a host laptop, computer, or game console that lacks a built-in Ethernet port.

What separates these adapters from typical USB to Ethernet adapters is the addition of three extra Ethernet ports. Three additional devices can connect to the adapter via Ethernet, allowing up to four devices to share a single wired Ethernet connection to a router or wall jack. The adapter doubles as a 4 port switch by connecting up to four unique devices to a wired network.

The Ethernet switch is an ideal solution for sharing wired Internet access when wireless is unavailable, or in environments where multiple devices demand high-speed, low-latency network access. Connect game consoles, televisions, and streaming devices at an entertainment center. Bring the Gigabit Ethernet switch to the conference room and share wired Internet access with up to four devices.

The Ethernet splitter is bus-powered and draws power from the USB host, which eliminates the need for a bulky power plug. Both adapters take advantage of full USB 3.1 speeds, providing full 1Gbps Ethernet speeds on the USB host and Ethernet devices. A 20-inch USB cable length provides flexibility, and the adapter includes an adhesive mounting strip for permanent installation and a drawstring carrying pouch for on-the-go mobile transport.

The USB-C® adapter and the USB 3.1 adapter is now available for purchase at CableMatters.com.

About Cable Matters
Cable Matters, with headquarters in Southborough, Massachusetts, offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office, and data center. We offer first-class quality products, backed by exceptional customer service, at an affordable price. Established in 2009, Cable Matters serves markets in the U.S., Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Japan.
Cable Matters® is a registered trademark of Cable Matters Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Sarah White
Cable Matters Inc.
+ +1 508-460-1560
email us here
