Las Vegas Raiders Considering a Geographical Name Change?
CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The Westside Raiders Apparel company (www.westside-raiders.com) has been contacted by both the Las Vegas/Oakland Raiders and the National Football League regarding their recent processed trademark application through the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The Raiders Football Club, LLC and NFL Properties, LLC have requested that the USPTO extend them both time to potentially oppose the “Westside Raiders” trademark for 90-days because both the Raiders and the NFL need additional time to investigate the “Westside Raiders” trademark claim. The extension request was granted by the USPTO until August 26, 2020.
Westside Raiders Apparel had previously filed for a Trademark Class #25 in order to produce shirts, pants, jackets, footwear, hats, and more. Joel Kriner is the business’s owner and was very surprised to hear of the Raiders and National Football League’s opposition to his “Westside Raiders” trademark. “We are completely unaffiliated with the Raiders football team and the NFL. Our design and clothing style speaks for itself, our brand emphasizes the edgy and visionary culture and attitude of the Westside. It does make me wonder though if the Raiders are considering changing their geographical name to a more inclusive name (Westside). My only explanation for the trademark opposition is that the Raiders may be considering unifying Oakland, Los Angeles and Las Vegas under the term “Westside” in order to pay homage to their franchise history.”
New Westside Raiders trademark information will be available after August 26, 2020, when the opposition extension expires.
About Westside Raiders
Westside Raiders is a US-based apparel company who’s brand emphasizes the edgy and visionary culture and attitude of the Westside. The company’s tagline is “We do it different on the Westside. We are pioneers, mavericks, visionaries. We are Raiders.”
