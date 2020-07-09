Russian Icon Offers Professional Icon Appraisal Services

The online gallery Russian Icon is pleased to offer professional advisory and icon appraisal services performed by the leading experts in the field.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Russian Icon is an online gallery and an appraisal consultancy offering a range of services related to the collection and preservation of rare and unique antique Russian icons. These include advisory, collection management, restoration, investigation for the purpose of authenticity, and icon appraisal services performed by the leading experts in the field. We work with clients in the United States, Russia, and worldwide, who benefit from professional guidance in valuing, selling, buying, donating, collecting, and bequeathing valuable pieces of religious icon art.

Russian Icon Collection, or Russian Icon, is a team of accomplished icon collectors possessing over 25 years of experience. Established by the Russian icon expert Oleg Kushnirskiy, who has dedicated most of his life to collecting and studying antique Orthodox icons, Russian Icon is trusted by many seasoned collectors and antique dealers from around the globe. We also collaborate with art museums and institutions, working with them on a range of cultural projects focused on the preservation and popularization of traditional icon painting.

Russian Icon particularly specializes in the 16th-19th century Russian icons, but we also deal with religious items from other eras. We have a strong network of partners and reputable specialists, including experts in early Christian art, Byzantine icons, Greek icons, and early Russian icon art, whose help and professional advice can be provided upon request. One of the specialists we are especially proud to work with is Sergey Khodorkovskiy, whose in-depth knowledge of Russian iconography and extensive experience in the field are highly valued all over the world.

Russian Icon combines professionalism, knowledge, and passion for religious icon art with a comprehensive understanding of art markets, management requirements, and collecting trends. We treat each icon with care and respect, taking into consideration all the parameters that can enhance or reduce its value to provide the most accurate and unbiased appraisal. These include:

• icon’s overall condition;

• iconographic school;

• distinctive traits of the iconographer;

• used materials;

• painting technique;

• icon dimensions;

• art and cultural value;

• restoration works;

• icon provenance, and more.

Our icon appraisal services are flexible and can be customized to meet any needs and requirements. We serve auction houses, insurance companies, private collectors, antique dealers, and art institutions, providing them with professional guidance and detailed assessments with justified values. If you are interested in valuation, appraisal, and authentication of Orthodox icons for any purpose, please feel free to contact Russian Icon. We also provide professional icon restoration and collection management services of any kind. Visit our website to find out more about Russian Icon and how we can help you with the appraisal and preservation of your antique masterpieces.