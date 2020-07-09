Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. Supreme Court opinions: July 9

The United States Supreme Court has issued opinions in a case on whether certain land in Oklahoma remains “Indian country,"  a case on congressional subpoenas for presidential information, and a case involving a criminal subpoena to a sitting president.

Read the court's opinion in McGirt v. Oklahoma: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf/18-9526_9okb.pdf

Read the court's opinion in Trump v. Mazars: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf/19-715_febh.pdf

Read the court's opinion in Trump v. Vance: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf/19-635_o7jq.pdf

