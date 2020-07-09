CEOCFO Magazine interviews CEOs from EDRM, ThreatX, Origami Therapeutics, Inc., Ariox and Hemp Health Inc

CEOCFO covers eDiscovery Platform, Web Application and API Protection, Huntington’s Disease treatment, Business Integration Solutions, Hemp Derived CBD Products

In this pandemic we have had more opportunities to help round-out and shore up the whole person in eDiscovery.” — Mary Mack, Esq., CISSP

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business news and investment publication that highlights important technology, products, services, medical, natural health clean-tech and financial companies, this week spoke with EDRM CEO and Chief Legal Technologist, Mary Mack, Esq., CISSP about their eDiscovery Platform. Ms. Mack, told CEOCFO Senior Editor, Lynn Fosse, “The biggest surprise was how deep and rich the work is that was done prior to us assuming leadership. The people who have contributed to the EDRM are so incredibly smart and generous and making everything available the way that they did. I think that was probably one of the biggest surprises. The other was the level of people that are involved in it. When I was involved in the early days of the EDRM, it was people in the trenches, hands-on doing the work. That was many years ago and now the same people are in positions of authority and have fabulous careers and they are very involved and we are just so pleased.”

Explaining their approach Ms. Mack said, “Our approach at EDRM is multidisciplinary and whole person. By multidisciplinary, what I mean is that it is not just the legal problem, it is not just a technical problem with the general counsel’s office and the CIOs staff needing to deal with it. eDiscovery also involves and engages previously siloed stakeholders in security, privacy, information governance, compliance, HR, and the all-important finance: being able to pay for and rationalize eDiscovery. Our multidisciplinary approach and our whole-person approach is around empowering the leaders not only with technical knowledge, with substantive legal knowledge but also with some career-enhancing skills. People need mentoring around being able to moderate a panel, to lead a project in addition to specific eDiscovery skills and knowledge. In this pandemic we have had more opportunities to help round-out and shore up the whole person in eDiscovery.”

(https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/edrm20.html)

Louisville, CO based, ThreatX presents CEOCFO readers with their Web Application and API Protection. CEO Gene Fay told Lynn, “ThreatX was built from the ground up to address inherent shortcomings in traditional and legacy WAFs. ThreatX is a single platform that delivers the typical functionality of WAFs, plus API protection, BOT management and Layer 7 DDoS mitigation. This comprehensive coverage enables our customers to increase security while decreasing complexity and overhead.”

Asked how their approach differs from other out there, Mr. Fay said, “Most companies today have deployed Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) to protect web application assets. WAFs have been around for a long time but are quite difficult to deploy and maintain and can be very expensive. ThreatX was built from the ground up to address inherent shortcomings in traditional and legacy WAFs. ThreatX is a single platform that delivers the typical functionality of WAFs, plus API protection, BOT management and Layer 7 DDoS mitigation. This comprehensive coverage means our customers can increase security while decreasing complexity and overhead.”

(https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/threatx20.html)

Interviewing San Diego, CA based Origami Therapeutics, Inc. Founder, President and CEO Beth J. Hoffman, CEOCFO features a company seeking to treat neurodegenerative disease at its root cause – the misfolded protein. Ms. Hoffman tells Lynn Fosse, “I think this will work basically because of what has been measured scientifically and what we see in the patients themselves. The problems associated with some neurodegenerative diseases are consistent with a protein folding defect therefore, it could be addressed by targeting protein misfolding. We are going after what could be called a precision medicine approach in neurology. By that I mean that we select patients for whom we know the causes of their disease, in this case it is an altered or mutated gene. Then we seek to understand how that mutation affects the protein, and how the protein folds up to take its shape so it can do its job.”

Asked the importance of their recognition as a Connect 2020 Cool Company, Ms. Hoffman responded, “Initially I was not sure that now was the best time to apply. Connect (now Connect w/ San Diego Venture Group), is very well known in the San Diego community. San Diego is a very open, cooperative and supportive biotech community, so of course I knew about Connect. I was not so sure we should apply, but my husband said, “Oh yeah, do it,” and I did. The application is straightforward. You basically explain what you are doing, why you are doing it and the economic opportunities and a selection committee reviews it. The program is meant to select promising local companies and entrepreneurs ready for fundraising. I think the most exciting part of being selected a Cool Company is that it provides an opportunity to interact with Connect w/ SDVG, to form closer connections and also be introduced to potential investors. I was both very surprised and thrilled that Origami Therapeutics was recognized.”

(https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/origamitherapeutics20.html)

Grand Rapids, MI business integration solutions company, Ariox President, Mary Arnhart, tells CEOCFO, “When partnering with Ariox integration solutions for any company can be deployed faster, cost less, provide broad flexibility, solve a lot of problems, and eliminate dependencies when using Lumino. The fact is that Lumino is an incredible integration value – scalable, repeatable, end-user managed, Plug N Play, on/off data feature and option sets, dynamic transformation rules, alert wizard, integration health monitoring, and business intelligent, configurable dashboards.”

Discussing where they are today, Ms. Arnhart said, “Business has been very healthy. We’ve been supported in this effort in various ways, including funding from a multi-company, global enterprise that was fed up with the dependence I’ve described. This company looked for ‘such a thing’ in the market and couldn’t find it, so when we pitched the idea, they jumped on it. We’ve tested and deployed Lumino in that enterprise and have many prospects in various stages of the sales process, all excited about the possibilities. Our business future is looking bright!”

(https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/ariox20.html)

Looking at retail and wholesale CBD oil in this issue, CEOCFO spoke with Carlsbad, CA based Hemp Health Inc CEO, Katarina Maloney about their organic, gluten-free, hemp derived CBD products. Ms. Maloney told Lynn Fosse, “The CBD market has changed enormously. Four years ago, when I spoke to someone about CBD, it was kind of a “first contact” about what it was and what it could help with. When you ask and talk to strangers today about CBD, many of them are very knowledgeable and know exactly the differences of the uses, know the differences of the oil that is used in the product, either it is a raw oil or it is a direct isolate, which is an isolated molecule in CBD that does not have any THC. Consumers are very educated today, and they are looking for exact product that fits their specific need. Many of them are staying away from the THC full spectrum products because they are worried about getting THC levels tested in their work environment. That is the reason for such a variety of products.”

Explaining that THC is not CBD, Ms. Maloney said, “CBD is not the psychoactive cannabinoid in the hemp plant. The Hemp plant in general, and especially during the Corona Virus crisis right now, it is an amazing immune system booster. Hemp oil has perfect ratios of 3s, 6s and 9s, and protein and fiber and it has anti-inflammatory properties and many others. At Hemp Health Inc, we do not make any claims, but because the hemp plant in general is brilliant for the immune system, we believe that offering products that are alternative today to the market for self-care are very important.”

(https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/hemphealth20.html)



