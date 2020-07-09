Trail Bike Crash in Derry

CONTACT: CO Richard D. Crouse 603-271-3361 July 9, 2020

Derry, NH – On July 8, 2020, around 6:15 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a dirt bike crash involving a single dirt bike on private property off of Drew Road in Derry.

After further investigation, it was found that Joey Courcy, 42, of Derry, New Hampshire, was operating a dirt bike on a private race track located behind his residence, in the woods, on the evening of July 7, 2020. The investigation showed that Courcy struck a tree, causing serious and potentially life-threatening injuries. Courcy was operating alone and made an attempt to walk out of the woods, but failed. Courcy hadn’t told anybody of his whereabouts, so he wasn’t discovered until the next morning, July 8, 2020 at approximately 5:45 a.m. by his girlfriend.

Upon discovering Courcy, his girlfriend immediately called 911 to bring emergency personnel to the scene. Derry Ambulance responded and transported Courcy to Parkland Medical Center in Derry, where he was then transported by AMR ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for further evaluation and treatment. Derry Police Department and EMS personnel assisted NH Fish and Game with the crash scene.

The operator was highly experienced with operating a trail bike; however, speed and the dirt bike being operated during the low light hours without being equipped with a headlight were the major contributing factors in this crash. Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to operate within their capabilities, to always wear a helmet, and to ride in a group whenever possible.