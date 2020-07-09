NEW BOOK RELEASE FROM RENOWNED BRITISH AUTHOR LULU WOOD: MILKSHAKES FOR THE ALMOST DEAD
Milkshakes for the Almost Dead is trending now on Amazon's Hot New Releases (Teen, Young Adult Girls & Women Fiction eBooks).
I wrote Milkshakes for the Almost Dead to celebrate teenage girls and remind them to believe in themselves and respect each other. I’d like society in general to respect teenage girls more.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Editorial book giveaways and interviews available with leading author Lulu Wood -
— Lulu Wood
- Novel out now available now through Amazon - Kindle unlimited, e-book (£2.99), paperback (£8.99)
London: MILKSHAKES FOR THE ALMOST DEAD is the hotly anticipated new novel from renowned four-time published women’s author, Lulu Wood; the first in the series from the Girls and Monsters Trilogy.
Milkshakes For The Almost Dead is a gripping page turner that follows the story of Diana in the sleepy seaside town of Lattering, which in itself is full of secrets and lies. Join Diana's journey as she makes the best friends she's ever had during the worst summer of her life. From her first love to missing girls, hot boys and psychopaths in cowboy boots, she is forced to live with with her crazy Aunt Vita. Her Dad has just been arrested and with two boring jobs, Diana thinks things can't get any worse. Until the morning they find a body on the beach…
An established British author, Lulu Wood made her impact in the publishing industry by dealing with issues such as weight and extreme weight loss (The Perfect Ten), women and ageing (Material Girl), relationships deconstructed (Toasting Eros) and mental health (Boyfriend in a Dress).
A percentage of the sales from Milkshakes for the Almost Dead will support Plan International UK, which works to advance child rights and equality for girls across the world.
