SAVOZ.ME is GTA’s first Unlimited FREE delivery service for groceries at wholesale prices

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumers get access to top brand name products at wholesale prices

SAVOZ.ME is your one-stop-shop food wholesaler in the GTA, with unlimited FREE delivery to consumers’ doorsteps. They are the FIRST Canadian company to provide an online solution for buying select groceries and household essentials at wholesale prices.

SAVOZ.ME’s Unlimited FREE wholesale delivery service allows shoppers to buy online with no retail markups, services fees or surging, and low prices that were not available to the public before. All possible because SAVOZ.ME has partnered with some of the largest wholesale retailers in Canada.

“Our unique business model focuses on predictability over speed, which allows us to lower overhead beyond industry standards. And these savings are passed on to SAVOZ.ME’s customers”, explained Founder and CEO Yasear Saad.

Unlimited FREE environmentally friendly delivery to consumers’ doorsteps

SAVOZ.ME is the first to provide FREE delivery service with crowd sourced drivers and ecological delivery practices, including partnering with a unique shipper who uses drivers who are going in the same direction as the delivery. Hence reducing their carbon footprint.

SAVOZ.ME’s vision is to fully automate the grocery ordering, pick, pack and delivery process

SAVOZ.ME plans to open dark warehouses integrated with AI. “We are focused on developing a system that will auto fulfill customer orders and needs on a monthly basis. Thus, saving them time, hassle, and providing peace of mind,” stated Vince Commisso CMO.

First to offer ‘Tag and Earn’ feature where brand ambassadors earn cash

SAVOZ.ME is the first to provide such a cash earning mechanism for users. They created an Algorithm, and whoever joins SAVOZ.ME using their invitation link (TAG) then becomes their invitees. Every time (yes every time), the invitees shop on SAVOZ.ME; the inviter earns CASH.

Yasear Saad states, “SHOP ONCE TO BELIEVE IT. You got nothing to lose because it's Unlimited FREE delivery.”

