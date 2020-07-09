Derby/Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A502562
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/08/2020 @ 2256 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Beebe Road, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary X 2
ACCUSED: Spencer Lucas
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: BMS Holdings
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/08/2020 at approximately 2256 hours, the Vermont State
Police responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on Beebe Road in the Town of
Derby, VT. Troopers investigation revealed Spencer Lucas forcefully entered a vacant
apartment and on another occasion entered a garage where he stole personal property.
Consent to search Lucas' residence and vehicle revealed much of the stolen property.
Investigation is still on going, anyone with information in regards to the burglaries or
the whereabouts of a utility trailer that was stolen is asked to contact the Derby Barracks.
Lucas was placed into custody and transported to the Derby barracks for processing and
was later released on a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/2020 @ 10 AM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Joshua Mikkola
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881