Derby/Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A502562

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola                            

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 07/08/2020 @ 2256 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Beebe Road, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary X 2

 

ACCUSED: Spencer Lucas                                               

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VICTIM: BMS Holdings

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/08/2020 at approximately 2256 hours, the Vermont State

Police responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on Beebe Road in the Town of

Derby, VT. Troopers investigation revealed Spencer Lucas forcefully entered a vacant

apartment and on another occasion entered a garage where he stole personal property.

Consent to search Lucas' residence and vehicle revealed much of the stolen property.

Investigation is still on going, anyone with information in regards to the burglaries or

the whereabouts of a utility trailer that was stolen is asked to contact the Derby Barracks.

Lucas was placed into custody and transported to the Derby barracks for processing and

was later released on a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/2020 @ 10 AM      

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

