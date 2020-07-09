Global Influenza Vaccines Market Analysis 2020 – Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2027

Worldwide Influenza Vaccines Market size is expected to exceed USD 7.5 billion by 2027.

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 9, 2020

New Study Reports "Influenza Vaccines Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2027"

Highlighted with 23 tables and 100 figures, this 260-page report “Worldwide Influenza Vaccines Market Size, Share, Analysis, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2027” is based on a comprehensive research of the worldwide influenza vaccines market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the worldwide influenza vaccines market. The report provides historical market data for 2013 – 2019, and forecasts from 2020 until 2027. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share with the percentage of all the segments.

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

• Sanofi Pasteur

• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

• Seqirus (CSL Limited)

• AstraZeneca

• Mylan

• Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd.

• Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

• Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.

• BioDiem

• Novavax

• BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• Medicago

• Moderna Inc

• Pneumagen

• Daiichi–Sankyo

• Altimmune

• FluGen

• Imutex

Research Methodology

Various primary and secondary sources have been utilized during the course of this study. This study has been performed according to the Porter’s Five Forces parameters. Besides, bottom-up & top-down methods too have been conducted. Top-down methods are also used to assess the numbers of the market for each product category, while the bottom-up method has been used to counter validate the estimations of the market. Company profiles of leading players have also been offered with various research methods such as market shares, splits, & breakdowns to offer a precise estimation of the size of the Global Influenza Vaccines Market.

Report Scope

• The Market Size of the Worldwide Influenza Vaccines Market with Seven Years Forecast

• The Market Size of the Regional and National Influenza Vaccines Market with Seven Years Forecast

• Scrutinizes the Worldwide Overall Persons Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines

• Scrutinizes the Regional and National Persons Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines

• Delivers a Latest Happenings in the Worldwide Influenza Vaccines Market

• Detailed Insights of the Regulatory Framework Including the Approval Process and an Overview of the Regulatory Authorities in the United States, EU, and Japan

• Provides Key Trends with Respect to Collaboration Deals, Merger & Acquisitions, Distribution, Exclusive and Licensing Agreement

• Reviews Most Recent Clinical Trials of the Influenza Vaccines

• A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Vaccines Portfolios, Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Sales Value Analysis, and Recent Development

• An Insightful Analysis of the Emerging Players Along with the Analysis of their Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Phase, Platform Technology, and Recent Development

Some points from table of content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Worldwide Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines and Forecast (2013 – 2027)

3. Worldwide Influenza Vaccines Market Revenue and Forecast (2013 – 2027)

4. Worldwide Influenza Vaccines Market Share and Y–o–Y Growth (%)

5. Worldwide Influenza Vaccines Market Drivers and Inhibitors

6. Worldwide Influenza Vaccines Market, By Geography (Volume and Value),2013 – 2027

7. Recent Development in the Worldwide Influenza Vaccines Market

8. Worldwide Influenza Vaccines Market – Regulatory System

9. Major Deals in the Worldwide Influenza Vaccines Market

10. Influenza Vaccines Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company & Country

11. Key Companies Analysis

11.1 Sanofi Pasteur

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Influenza Vaccines Portfolio

11.1.3 Influenza Vaccines Value Sales Analysis

11.1.4 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Influenza Vaccines Portfolio

11.2.3 Influenza Vaccines Sales Value Analysis

11.2.4 Recent Development

11.3 Seqirus (CSL Limited)

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Influenza Vaccines Portfolios

11.3.3 Influenza Vaccines Sales Value Analysis

11.3.4 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 AstraZeneca

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Influenza Vaccines Portfolio

11.4.3 Influenza Vaccines Sales Value Analysis

11.4.4 Recent Development

11.5 Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Influenza Vaccines Portfolio

11.5.3 Recent Development

11.6 Hualan Biological Engineering Inc

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Influenza Vaccines Portfolio

11.6.3 Recent Development

11.7 Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Influenza Vaccine Portfolio

11.8 Mylan

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Influenza Vaccine Portfolio

11.9 BioDiem

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Influenza Vaccine Portfolio

11.9.3 Recent Development

12. Emerging Players

12.1 Novavax

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

12.1.3 Recent Development

12.2 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

12.2.1 Business Overview

12.2.2 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

12.2.3 Recent Development

12.3 Medicago

12.3.1 Business Overview

12.3.2 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

12.3.3 Recent Development

12.4 Moderna Inc

12.4.1 Business Overview

12.4.2 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

12.4.3 Recent Development

12.5 Pneumagen

12.5.1 Business Overview

12.5.2 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

12.5.3 Recent Development

12.6 Altimmune

12.6.1 Business Overview

12.6.2 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

12.6.3 Recent Development

12.7 Daiichi Sankyo

12.7.1 Business Overview

12.7.2 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

12.7.3 Recent Development

12.8 FluGen

12.8.1 Business Overview

12.8.2 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

12.8.3 Recent Development

12.9 Imutex

12.9.1 Business Overview

12.9.2 Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development

